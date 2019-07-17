Trump flag ignites turmoil in gated California community
A gated community in California has been engulfed in controversy after a woman displayed a Trump 2020 flag during a parade, reports CBS13.
The woman’s mother, Elizabeth Wilder, says her daughter was treated unfairly when she unfurled the flag.
“She was booed in the parade for having that flag,” Wilder told the station.
The family insists it’s a violation of the First Amendment. “Considering that it was the Fourth of July, and we were celebrating liberty, my daughter chose to fly the flag with the president’s name on it,” Wilder said.
In response, the Rancho Murieta Association’s Board of Directors is weighing banning political signs at future Fourth of July parades.
Meghan McCain trashes Kellyanne’s ‘bizarre’ marriage: ‘My message to George Conway is start at home’
Meghan McCain is sick of hearing George Conway's criticism of President Donald Trump, when his wife is running around engaging in the same ugly behavior.
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway asked a reporter about his ethnicity instead of answering a question about the president's racist tweets, and "The View" co-host said she wasn't buying the Trump aide's explanation.
"I don't really care because it's so tone deaf, and especially given the comments the president said on Twitter," she said.
McCain said George Conway's constant criticism was losing its bite.
Fox News host to Ben Carson: What does ‘go back to your country’ mean?
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Wednesday suggested that President Donald Trump was talking about unemployment when he told four U.S. congresswomen of color to "go back" to their countries.
In an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked Carson what Trump meant when he attacked Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) on Twitter.
"Did you view the president's tweets as racist?" Smith wondered.
"I have the advantage of knowing the president very well," Carson replied. "And he's not a racist. And his comments are not racist. But he loves the country very much and he has the feeling that those that represent the country should love it as well."
Eric Trump: My father has the support of ’95 percent of this country’
On Wednesday, Eric Trump confidently told the hosts of "Fox & Friends" that the American people are overwhelmingly on his father's side — in fact, to the tune of 95 percent of them!
"My father is in there, and he's fighting every single day," said Eric. "And he has to fight against the media. He has to fight against these lunatics. And guys, I'm telling you, 95 percent of this country is behind him in this message. I mean, people love this nation."
President Donald Trump has had one of the most consistently anemic approval ratings of any modern president, with his average hovering around the mid to low forties and occasionally the high thirties throughout his term, and his current aggregate rating on RealClearPolitics standing at 44.4 percent. He isn't even at 95 percent with Republicans, who, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, give him a net 72 percent approval.