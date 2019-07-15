Trump goes nuts after speech — calls Pelosi ‘very racist’ and claims Ilhan Omar loves al Qaeda
On Monday, President Donald Trump doubled down on racist comments deriding Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
Trump repeated comments that if they’re not happy with America, they should leave. Both woman are U.S. citizens.
“They’re very unhappy. I’m watching them. All they do is complain. So all I’m saying is, if they want to leave, they can leave,” Trump said.
He also wrongly claimed that Omar had made comments praising Al-Qaeda and he stated, wrongly, that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is racist.
A reporter asked Trump about Pelosi’s comment, in which she said Trump wanted to “make America white again. “
“That’s a very racist statement — somebody who would say that,” Trump replied. “Speaker Pelosi said, ‘make America white again.’ Let me tell you, that’s a very racist statement. I’m surprised she’d say that.”
The president later added that Omar “hates Jews.”
Trump made the comments following the White House’s 3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase.
Watch:
‘It’s just sparkling racism’: Internet mocks the hell out of the New York Times for describing Trump’s comments as ‘racially infused’
In an analysis piece in the New York Times on Sunday, chief White House correspondent opted to describe President Donald Trump’s overtly racist comments on Democratic congresswomen color as “racially infused” — an euphemism one Twitter user joked is “the worst flavor of LaCroix.”
Trump over the weekend caused an uproar in the media by tweeting the following:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1150381394234941448
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1150381395078000643
Fox News’ John Roberts tells Trump to his face: ‘White nationalists are finding common cause with you’
Fox News reporter John Roberts asked President Donald Trump to his face whether he cared that white nationalists agreed with his views on race.
The president provoked widespread outrage by calling on four Democratic congresswomen -- all women of color -- to leave the country because they disagreed with his policies, and Trump insisted his tweets were not racist while continuing to lob bigoted attacks at them.
"Mr. President," Roberts asked during an impromptu Monday news conference, "does it concern you that many people saw that tweet as racist, and that white nationalist groups are finding common cause with you on that point?"