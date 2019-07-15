Trump goes nuts after speech — calls Pelosi ‘very racist’ and claims Ilhan Omar loves al Qaeda

On Monday, President Donald Trump doubled down on racist comments deriding Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Trump repeated comments that if they’re not happy with America, they should leave. Both woman are U.S. citizens.

“They’re very unhappy. I’m watching them. All they do is complain. So all I’m saying is, if they want to leave, they can leave,” Trump said.

He also wrongly claimed that Omar had made comments praising Al-Qaeda and he stated, wrongly, that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is racist.

A reporter asked Trump about Pelosi’s comment, in which she said Trump wanted to “make America white again. “

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a very racist statement — somebody who would say that,” Trump replied. “Speaker Pelosi said, ‘make America white again.’ Let me tell you, that’s a very racist statement. I’m surprised she’d say that.”

The president later added that Omar “hates Jews.”

Trump made the comments following the White House’s 3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: