Trump has ‘nothing’ to show for his ‘devastating’ attempts to suck up to Kim Jong-un: Democratic congressman
President Donald Trump has gone far above and beyond his predecessors in trying to make friends with the North Korean regime. But as Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room” Monday, Trump’s efforts are doing nothing for the United States or for international cooperation generally — they are just making Kim Jong-un stronger for no benefit whatsoever.
“Let’s get to the other major news we’re following right now,” said Blitzer. “The president actually walking, taking a few steps into North Korea along the demilitarized zone. And it was very effusive, in his praise, he was very upbeat. What do you think he has to show for that?”
“Nothing,” said Connolly, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “I mean, that is the sordid, sad fact about the Trump foreign policy. He has nothing to show for his engagement with Kim Jong-un. Kim Jong-un has a lot to show for it in terms of raising his stature. And evaluating the importance of North Korea, not only in the region, but frankly in the world.”
“I think it is devastating to learn today from The New York Times that there was any discussion about anything short of complete denuclearization as the goal in our diplomacy with respect to North Korea,” said Connolly. “And the irony of that is, here’s the same president and administration who criticized the Iran nuclear agreement that rolled back Iran’s nuclear capability, not froze it.”
“Isn’t it better to talk to adversaries and see if there can be some positive dialogue emerge, rather than snub them completely?” Blitzer pressed him.
“Yes. However, that has to be prepared for,” said Connolly. “There has to be a set of goals. You’ve got to really do your homework and you don’t put the credibility of the presidency on the line first. That’s a reward once we’ve arrived at a certain juncture with respect to the negotiations. And we’re now seeing the damage this impulsive sort of off-the-cuff kind of foreign policy is doing.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump is terrified of Harris because he’s scared of ‘clap back’ from ‘strong black women’: CNN’s April Ryan
On Monday, CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Network D.C. bureau chief April Ryan scorched Donald Trump Jr. for retweeting a racist screed that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not a "black American" — and highlighted just how terrified the Trump team is of the freshman senator.
"Eerily familiar, isn't it?" Ryan told "The Situation Room" host Wolf Blitzer. "President Trump began his political career with Birtherism, and that gave him basically the Oval Office. He began that way, and now his son is trying to throw this at another black person who is of mixed race, but who was born in this nation. No one questions President Trump when he talks about his father was 'born in Germany,' or even Ted Cruz."
CNN
‘All you have to do is Twitter flirt’ with Trump to get him to do what you want: Congressman
A Democratic Congressman accused President Donald Trump of refusing to adhere to a "mature" international policy.
"Look, this is a politics of foreign policy driven by this president's deep, dark insecurities," Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) told CNN's Jake Tapper Monday. "Apparently, at this point, all you have to do is Twitter-flirt with this president and compliment his hair and you could get whatever you want."
He called it nothing more than theatrics, noting it was "disappointing" to see an American president stoop to this level. Rose went on to say that there was no clear negotiation or clear strategy from the Trump administration. Meanwhile, China is being left in the dark.
CNN
Former emissary to North Korea horrified to see Ivanka Trump taking the place of actual diplomats
Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and a former U.S. emissary to North Korea, was not pleased to see Ivanka Trump accompanying her father to the G-20 summit.
"I think what is disturbing is that he doesn’t have seasoned diplomats like Ambassador Bill Burns briefing him," Richardson told CNN on Monday.
"The president is obviously very comfortable with the Saudi leader, with Vladimir Putin, with Kim Jong-un. And what about our allies? What about Macron and the European Union and Germany, that could try to help us navigate through the situation with Iran.
"I don’t like Iran. I wish they would stop helping terrorists in Syria and Yemen. But I think this nuclear deal -- we never should have pulled out. Iran was complying and now they’re pulling out and where do we go from here?" Richardson continued.