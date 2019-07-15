Trump has Republicans ‘in a vise’ as bad as Charlottesville and Access Hollywood: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace
Donald Trump’s increasingly toxic rhetoric against women of color has put the Republican Party in a “vice” of choosing between loyalty to the White House and voters disgusted by the bigotry the president had been broadcasting.
“Donald Trump today has the Republican Party in a vise the likes of which they haven’t experienced since Charlottesville and before that, in the aftermath of the “Access Hollywood” tape,” Wallace explained, citing the biggest moments of Trump displaying his respective racism and misogyny.
“Republicans — who have hardly been profiles in courage — today found just over a dozen of their members break rank and slowly, timidly, begin to call out Donald Trump’s flagrant, bellicose, racist attacks against four female members of Congress,” she reported.
The host explained her editorial decision to not even repeat Trump’s attacks.
“We made a decision on this show not to amplify Trump’s attacks by showing them or even reading them here, but it should surprise no one that they’re false and that they serve as ugly reminders of Donald Trump’s xenophobia, misogyny and racism,” she explained.
Prior to her career in journalism, Wallace was one of the top communications experts in the Republican Party.
“While it’s not news the president is a racist or the Republican Party is largely following his lead, what should serve as a warning to all Democrats is this is the terrain on which the 2020 election will be waged,” she explained. “And anyone who doubts this is central to Trump’s re-election strategy missed the Trump summit with his purveyors of fake news and baseless smears. Last week he praised the social media provocateurs who spread tension to sew racial divisions.’
Trump’s racism ‘fundamentally disqualifies him to be president’: Former White House lawyer
The former acting solicitor general of the United States explained on MSNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump's racism "fundamentally disqualifies him to be president."
Neal Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on "The Beat."
"I think the reason why you get these comments creating such resonance in the country is because of the personal dimension. I think — I don’t talk personally on your show much, but I think anyone who has brown skin hears these comments all the time," Katyal explained. For me it started when I was 3 years old when my mom was pulling out of the car, pulling out of the driveway and someone knocked on her door and said, 'go back to your country.'"
‘He’s the one who hates out country’: Rep. Rashida Tlaib rips Trump’s ‘failed presidency’
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) ripped President Donald Trump for his "failed presidency" during an interview on CNN following her press conference with the three other young women of color in Congress known as "The Squad."
"You’re a child of immigrants here to the United States," CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer noted. "I’m a child of immigrants here to the United States as well. And all of us can relate specifically to what’s going on, because I’m sure you’ve heard basically most of your life go back where you came from."
"As you point out, you are the first of two Muslim women to serve in the United States Congress. Why do you think President Trump specifically chose to paint the two of you as disloyal?" Blitzer asked.
Rep. Omar calls out Trump’s ‘complete hypocrisy’ for saying America isn’t ‘great’
At the press conference for the four Democratic congresswomen President Donald Trump told to 'go back where they came from,' Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hit upon one of the most galling aspects of the situation: Trump is attacking them, on a fundamental level, for one of the very things he promised voters he would do as president.
"Every single statement that we make is from a place of extreme love for every single person in this country," said Omar, who was accompanied by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). "It is part of the mandate of why we ran for office and why we got elected."