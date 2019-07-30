Quantcast
Trump housing official squirms when confronted with president’s attacks on Baltimore: ‘Isn’t that your responsibility?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Tuesday, Huffington Post reporter Ja’han Jones caught up with Lynne Patton, a Housing and Urban Development official and one of the only high-ranking black women in the Trump administration, on a subway train, and demanded to know why she defended the president’s racist attacks on Baltimore and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings’ district as a “disgusting, rodent and rat infested mess.”

“Ms. Patton, good evening to you,” said Jones. “Do you have any comments about the president’s references to the city of Baltimore as vermin-infested?”

“I’ve already spoken about that on Fox News last night,” said Patton, who had no significant experience in housing prior to being appointed by Trump and primarily worked as an event planner. Her boss, Ben Carson, will reportedly visit Baltimore in the coming days.

“I know you oversee HUD, but a lot of those people live in buildings that are in Baltimore,” said Jones. “Do you have any comments for them? Just in reference to the president calling their city vermin-infested?”

“Well, I just closed a children’s school in Harlem because rats were falling from the ceilings, so it is vermin-infested,” said Patton.

“What about Baltimore though, specifically?” Jones pressed her.

“The president gave Elijah Cummings’ district $16 billion last year,” said Patton.

“But I’m asking you specifically, as someone who oversees HUD, you have a lot of residences that are in Baltimore,” said Jones. “What do you say to the people who live in Baltimore that take offense to that?”

“I don’t know why they would take offense,” said Patton.

“He called the city vermin-infested, is it vermin-infested?” said Jones.

“It is vermin-infested,” replied Patton.

“A lot of those buildings are buildings that you oversee, though,” said Jones. “Isn’t that your responsibility? Is that your responsibility to oversee?”

“It’s not mine, actually,” said Patton. “I oversee New York and New Jersey.”

“Okay, but I’m asking, is that the Trump administration’s responsibility to make sure that these buildings are not vermin-infested?”

“No, it’s actually run by the mayor,” said Patton, implicitly contradicting Trump’s claim that Cummings was to blame for the state of Baltimore.

“But he’s the president,” said Jones.

Watch below:

Internet freaks out about mysterious blotch on Pete Buttigieg’s forehead

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

As the first round of the second series of Democratic debates began, the opening statements of each candidate were relatively unremarkable. However, there was one thing that social media quickly became obsessed with: a strange dark blotch on South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's forehead:

Is that a speck of salsa mixed with ranch on Pete Buttigieg’s forehead? #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/yihP0msRVx

— Katie Hanzlik (@katie_hanz) July 31, 2019

Bill O’Reilly can’t tell the difference between Ohio congressman and New York Mayor

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly had a tough time during the Democratic debate on CNN Tuesday night.

As the candidates made opening statements, O'Reilly took a jab at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who wasn't standing on the stage.

"No hand on heart for De Blasio during Star Spangled Banner in true communist tradition," O'Reilly said.

https://twitter.com/MattBinder/status/1156358069217091584

Presumably, O'Reilly meant Tim Ryan, who is also very tall, but ten years de Blasio's junior. The two are both polling relatively low, but de Blasio is generally despised by voters in New York City right now. Ryan has been in Congress since 2003.

Pennsylvania Republicans under fire for putting minority congresswomen’s faces on dartboard at county fair

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

On Tuesday, KDKA News in Pittsburgh reported that the Fayette County Republican Party is facing anger for placing the faces of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) on a dartboard at the county fair.

Party officials reportedly also set up "a cornhole board with Nancy Pelosi's mouth as the opening."

Amid backlash, officials took down the board. GOP state Rep. Matt Dowling, who represents the area, condemned the display, saying, "Disagreement over issues is the basis of our republic and part of a healthy democracy, but when that disagreement veers into anything that can be seen as promoting violence against others, it is simply unacceptable."

