Trump insists he is the ‘least racist person in the world’ as he rails against black leaders

President Donald Trump once again denied being a racist even as he defended his racist attacks on multiple Democratic lawmakers of color.

After being asked about his latest comments disparaging Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore, Trump denied being a racist despite having a long history of saying racist things.

“I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world,” he said, before calling civil rights activist and MSNBC host Al Sharpton a racist.

He then went on to attack former President Barack Obama and he said that he had done more for black Americans than any president ever, despite the fact that President Abraham Lincoln abolished slavery and President Lyndon Johnson signed landmark civil rights legislation.

“What I’ve done for African-Americans for two and a half years, no president has been able to do anything like it,” he said. “No other president was able to get it done. What I have done for African-Americans, no other president I would say has done. I will tell you this. They are so happy because I get the call, they are so happy because of what I have been able to do in Baltimore and other Democratic run corrupt cities.”

In reality, Trump’s approval ratings among black voters are hovering in the low teens, as a survey released last month found his approval rating among African Americans to be an anemic 13 percent.

Additionally, a Quinnipiac poll released this week showed that 89 percent of black voters said they would “definitely” not vote for Trump in 2020, while 80 percent of these voters said that Trump is a racist.