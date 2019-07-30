Trump insists he is the ‘least racist person in the world’ as he rails against black leaders
President Donald Trump once again denied being a racist even as he defended his racist attacks on multiple Democratic lawmakers of color.
After being asked about his latest comments disparaging Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore, Trump denied being a racist despite having a long history of saying racist things.
“I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world,” he said, before calling civil rights activist and MSNBC host Al Sharpton a racist.
He then went on to attack former President Barack Obama and he said that he had done more for black Americans than any president ever, despite the fact that President Abraham Lincoln abolished slavery and President Lyndon Johnson signed landmark civil rights legislation.
“What I’ve done for African-Americans for two and a half years, no president has been able to do anything like it,” he said. “No other president was able to get it done. What I have done for African-Americans, no other president I would say has done. I will tell you this. They are so happy because I get the call, they are so happy because of what I have been able to do in Baltimore and other Democratic run corrupt cities.”
In reality, Trump’s approval ratings among black voters are hovering in the low teens, as a survey released last month found his approval rating among African Americans to be an anemic 13 percent.
Additionally, a Quinnipiac poll released this week showed that 89 percent of black voters said they would “definitely” not vote for Trump in 2020, while 80 percent of these voters said that Trump is a racist.
GOP senators led by Ted Cruz call on Trump to bypass Congress to give rich Americans yet another tax cut
"This is the GOP long con in a nutshell. Trump blazes away with raw and hideous racism. Meanwhile, he and his party look for ways to ship yachtloads of cash to the super wealthy."
A group of over 20 Republican senators on Monday urged President Donald Trump's Treasury Department to bypass Congress to unilaterally hand the wealthiest Americans another massive tax cut.
Trump voters increasingly think it’s OK to use the N-word
One of the most offensive slurs in modern American language is the n-word. It has a long and ugly history and is offensive to most people.
But as on most issues, many Trump voters have a different point of view
The Washington Post‘s Michael Tesler on Tuesday took a long look at Trump voters and their perception of what is racist. (It’s important to note that only about 5% of Black voters are Trump voters.)
New Christian marriage counseling book teaches women to blame themselves for cheating husbands
A new book written by Christian marriage counselor Tina Konkin advises women to blame themselves if they discover that their husbands are cheating on them with someone else.
Patheos reports that Konkin's book, which is titled "How God Used 'the Other Woman': Saving Your Marriage after Infidelity," tells readers how she learned to stop blaming her husband for cheating on her with another woman and instead asked herself what she could have done better to make her husband happier.