Trump is a ‘human opioid’ who feeds racism to his ‘white identity cult’: author

Democrats will lose the 2020 campaign if they treat it like a typical election and instead need to make a moral issue against President Donald Trump, author Tim Wise explained on MSNBC on Monday.

Wise is the author of the 2004 book White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son.

“As Democrats work on their strategy to counter President Trump ahead of the 2020 election. Anti-racism activist Tim Wise — who helped to defeat David Duke in two campaigns in the 1990s — provided this advice for Democrats,” anchor Chris Matthews said.

He read excerpts of tweets from Wise.

“Yeah, you know, one of the things that we learned dealing with David Duke — and I’m not trying to say that Duke and Trump are the same, but they both appeal to white racial resentment as the yeast that makes their political bread rise,” Wise said.

“And when you’re dealing with a movement that focuses on that, in a sense a white identity cult, to act like they are just another candidate — to say ‘you know, he is sort of racist, but look at my policy to make college affordable or look at my better health care plan that is going to be so much better than his’ is to miss the point,” he argued. “With Duke, you know, what we learned is you have to make this a moral message that Dukism — and I would say now Trumpism — pose an existential threat to the values that Americans hold dear.”

“So, in other words, when they say The Squad hates America, no, no, no, your movement hates America as an idea, an idea of multiculturalism, of pluralism and democracy. That’s the only way we’re going to motivate the base,” he explained. “It’s the only way we’re going to get reasonable moderates and conservatives who probably are never going to agree on policy with the candidates the Democrats have, but they can come together on the basis of a moral message and we can live to fight another day about the issues that we care about once the Democrat has defeated Donald Trump.”

Wise said Trump is “essentially a walking, talking opiate.”

“We talk about the opioid crisis as being heroin and fentanyl. Donald Trump is a human, breathing opiate. What does an opioid do? “It says ‘I can take away your pain’ but doesn’t solve the source of the pain. That’s what we said against David Duke in ‘90 and ‘91 and the only thing that prevented a Nazi and former Klansman from winning those campaigns.”

Watch, with Wise’s full Twitter thread below:

Read Tim Wise’s full thread:

2/ And by listening to influential pundits in liberal media who also don't get the unique nature of Trumpism, relative to normal political movements & campaigns…this election is NOT going to be won by talking about all your "great plans" for health care, jobs, education, etc.. — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

4/ So before explaining what the Dems are doing wrong right now, a little history…In 1990, white supremacist David Duke ran for U.S. Senate in LA, and in 1991 for Governor. He lost both times but both times he won the majority of the white vote (60 and 55% respectively)… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

6/ …after all, that WAS the issue–it was a moral struggle against racism–we had mainstream Democratic consultants who warned us against focusing too much on it. They said that "played into Duke's hands" and allowed him to set the agenda…. — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

8/ Or Duke avoiding service in Vietnam, or Duke writing a sex manual under a female pseudonym (yeah he did that)…although Lance held firm that we needed to talk mostly about racism, we did end up talking about some of that other stuff too, sadly… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

10/ And none of his voters were voting 4 him bc of jobs, or tax policy or support for term limits, etc. And none were going to turn on him over late tax payments, Vietnam, etc. Indeed throwing that stuff out there & downplaying the elephant in the room (racism) seemed desperate.. — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

12/ And this didn't just allow him to get votes he might not have gotten otherwise; it also depressed turnout among people who almost certainly disliked him but didn't think he could win or would be all that big a deal if he did. In fact I recall convos with "liberals"… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

14/ But we bore some responsibility for that because we got suckered into playing this conventional game and "not playing into his narrative." Anyway, Duke gets 60% of the vote, black and white liberal turnout is lower than it should have been and Duke gets 44% of vote… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

16/ Because it was wrong, and it was not who we wanted to be, and it was not who were were. We were better than that and needed to show the rest of the country that… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

18/ To flip Duke voters would require that they accept the fact that they had previously voted for a monster, and people are loath to do that. Our goal was not to flip them, but to DRIVE UP TURNOUT among the good folks, many of whom stayed home in 90… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

20/ 28,000+ registered on one day alone, between the initial election and runoff (which Duke made bc of the state's open primary system), with tens of thousands more overall: most of them, anti-Duke folks… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

22/ First, trying to flip Trump voters is a waste of time. Any of them who regret their vote don't need to be pandered to. They'll do the right thing. Don't focus on them. That said, very few will regret their vote. They cannot accept they voted for a monster or got suckered… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

24/ Their support for Trump was never about policy. It was about the bigotry, the fact that he hates who they hate…Second, as for the "undecideds." …Not many of these but seriously? If you're still undecided at this point about this guy… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

26/ If anything, I would say crafting an argument that this is an existential crisis for the nation–and making it about Trump's bigotry and who we want to be as a country, would be far more effective in inspiring them to make up their minds… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

28/ I'm not saying the Dems don't need policy ideas, but focusing on wonky, look-how-much-I've-thought about-this stuff is not going to move the needle in 2020… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

30/ The right knows psychology and we know public policy and sociology…great. The latter does not win elections… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

32/ He is a white nationalist. He is an authoritarian. He and his cult are a threat to the future of the nation and world because of their hatreds. His movement betrays the country's promise. THAT is the message that will drive turnout. Not debates over marginal tax rates… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019