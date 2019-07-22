Trump is becoming more hawkish on Iran — and he’s running out of options: report
So far, one of the only pieces of good news in the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran is that President Donald Trump has been reluctant to use military force, taking his cues in part from Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has personally warned him that it would end his presidency — resisting the urges of his most trigger-happy advisers like John Bolton.
Now, however, the president appears to be having second thoughts as it becomes clearer that he will not be able to broker a better deal than President Barack Obama’s nuclear agreement, and is starting to view the conflict more hawkishly, reported CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Monday.
“At the White House today, the president souring on the idea of a diplomatic deal with Iran as he denies the country’s claims it arrested 17 of its citizens for their connections to an alleged CIA spy ring,” said Collins. “Sources tell CNN that in recent days, Trump has reverted to a more hawkish position on Iran as his public offers to sit down with the country’s leadership have gone unanswered.”
Collins also reported that in the Oval Office with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump remarked that he could have won the war in Afghanistan “in a week” but “I just don’t want to kill ten million people.”
Before taking office, Trump frequently predicted on Twitter that Obama would start a war with Iran for a variety of frivolous reasons, including “to boost his poll numbers” and “to show how tough he is.” When Obama instead negotiated a multilateral nuclear deal, Trump spent years attacking the deal as a disaster and put the United States in violation of the agreement in 2018, which is partially responsible for the current tension.
Watch below:
‘They are lemmings’: Democratic strategist blasts Republicans as ‘the party of cowardice and complicity’
In a CNN panel Monday, Democratic strategist Maria Cardona unleashed on the way Republicans are continuing to give President Donald Trump a pass on his racist attacks on four congresswomen of color.
In a press availability, Trump told reporters that the four women are changing the Democratic Party, saying no one knows how to handle them.
After playing the tape, one of the panelists off-camera could be heard saying, "He's such a liar."
"It’s so insulting that he even talks about these four young women of color as 'people who need to be handled,'" Cardona said of Trump's casual misogyny. "They are elected members of Congress. They deserve respect. What I think really drives this president crazy is that they are young, and they are women of color, and that they are doing things that really take him off of his message. And they are also exposing what many of us have already known — that he is a racist, that he has taken a playbook out of the handbook of white supremacists telling them to 'send her back.' And then — then using that at his rallies and saying he doesn’t agree with it."
Fox News is so obsessed with Ocasio-Cortez they said her name three times as much as CNN or MSNBC
It's clear that Fox News and other right-wing reporters are trying to create boogymen in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. A new analysis by CNN media reporter Brian Stelter, revealed that the conservative network has said Ocasio-Cortez's name more than CNN and MSNBC combined.
"First, Ocasio-Cortez and her "Squad" mate Ilhan Omar have been talked about a lot more on Fox than on other cable news channels this year," Stelter wrote. "Second, the freshmen have been getting more attention on cable than seasoned leaders of the Democratic Party."