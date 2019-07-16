Trump is ‘devoted to racial arson’ — and that’s why he took ‘a massive dump on the American dream’: Rick Wilson

Republican strategist Rick Wilson has penned a scathing column for the Daily Beast in which he dismantles President Donald Trump for telling four Democratic women of color to “go back” to their countries of origin, even though three of them were born in the United States.

Wilson begins his column by arguing that Trump has shown what happens when someone who is “devoted to political and racial arson” and is “beyond shame, reason, and dignity” gets elected to the most powerful office in the United States.

“In the scope of a half-dozen tweets, President Grievance managed to ignite a racial brouhaha designed to frame 2020, push his white-nat-adjacent audience into paroxysms of joy, and take a massive dump on the American dream,” he writes. “Trump was due for one of his periodic dog-whistles to the alt-reich segment of his base, and he delivered in spades.”

Wilson goes on to show how Trump’s racist outburst came when he was in the middle of a massive losing streak that ranged from the resignation of his labor secretary for his role in helping accused billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein score a sweetheart plea deal to the continued dissolution of his efforts to disarm North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Given this, he’s not surprised that Trump resorted to racism as a way to change the subject.

“Since his emergence on the political scene, Trump’s supporters have tried desperately to retcon away his long record of racist and racist-adjacent behavior, from his family business practices to his calls to execute the Central Park Five to birtherism to his defense of Charlottesville’s alt-right incel army,” Wilson argues. “Their efforts have been in vain because Trump keeps saying the quiet part out loud.”

