Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is ‘devoted to racial arson’ — and that’s why he took ‘a massive dump on the American dream’: Rick Wilson

Published

20 mins ago

on

Republican strategist Rick Wilson has penned a scathing column for the Daily Beast in which he dismantles President Donald Trump for telling four Democratic women of color to “go back” to their countries of origin, even though three of them were born in the United States.

Wilson begins his column by arguing that Trump has shown what happens when someone who is “devoted to political and racial arson” and is “beyond shame, reason, and dignity” gets elected to the most powerful office in the United States.

“In the scope of a half-dozen tweets, President Grievance managed to ignite a racial brouhaha designed to frame 2020, push his white-nat-adjacent audience into paroxysms of joy, and take a massive dump on the American dream,” he writes. “Trump was due for one of his periodic dog-whistles to the alt-reich segment of his base, and he delivered in spades.”

Wilson goes on to show how Trump’s racist outburst came when he was in the middle of a massive losing streak that ranged from the resignation of his labor secretary for his role in helping accused billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein score a sweetheart plea deal to the continued dissolution of his efforts to disarm North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Given this, he’s not surprised that Trump resorted to racism as a way to change the subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since his emergence on the political scene, Trump’s supporters have tried desperately to retcon away his long record of racist and racist-adjacent behavior, from his family business practices to his calls to execute the Central Park Five to birtherism to his defense of Charlottesville’s alt-right incel army,” Wilson argues. “Their efforts have been in vain because Trump keeps saying the quiet part out loud.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump hit with a brutal and hilarious backlash for hypocritically whining about Dem congresswomen using swear words

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter to rant about the "Squad" of Democratic congresswomen of color who he previously suggested should leave the country. This time, he complained, among other things, that they use obscene language:

.....shouting of the F...word, among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills. Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump scrambles to stop GOP from voting on House resolution calling him racist: ‘Republicans should not show weakness!’

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump begged House Republicans not to join Democrats in condemning him for racist tweets against four congresswomen -- and stepped up his attacks on the first-year lawmakers.

House Democrats plan to vote Tuesday on a formal condemnation of the president for repeatedly telling the quartet of lawmakers to go back to their home countries, although only one was not born in the U.S. and has become an American citizen.

"Those Tweets were NOT Racist," Trump insisted. "I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show 'weakness' and fall into their trap."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘devoted to racial arson’ — and that’s why he took ‘a massive dump on the American dream’: Rick Wilson

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

Republican strategist Rick Wilson has penned a scathing column for the Daily Beast in which he dismantles President Donald Trump for telling four Democratic women of color to "go back" to their countries of origin, even though three of them were born in the United States.

Wilson begins his column by arguing that Trump has shown what happens when someone who is "devoted to political and racial arson" and is "beyond shame, reason, and dignity" gets elected to the most powerful office in the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image