Trump is hiding his taxes because he is the ‘head of a white-collar crime family’: David Cay Johnston
President Donald Trump has legitimate reasons to worry about the release of his tax returns, Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston explained on MSNBC on Friday.
Johnston, a tax expert and author of the 2016 book The Making of Donald Trump, was interviewed by MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian.
“In the fight over Donald Trump’s tax returns, Democrats say they just pulled an ace out of their sleeve. Watergate-era documents they say demolish claims that their demand for taxes is are unprecedented. This week, House Democrats releasing letters from 1973 showing the IRS handed over Richard Nixon’s tax information on the very same day that House Democrats asked for them,” Vossoughian reported.
“Not only that, the 1973 requests cited the same law that Democrats are relying on today, that 1924 law requiring the Treasury Department to furnish tax documents,” she added.
“How relevant is this Nixon era precedent to getting Trump’s taxes?” she asked Johnston.
“Well, it’s totally relevant, Yasmin,” he replied. “In the years since 1924, there is not a single known case of the IRS not turning over a tax return on request. In fact, Congress has at least three employees who work out of the IRS just to examine tax returns every day.”
“Why can they not furnish the president’s taxes when asking for them from the IRS? And what do you see as the main difference here between the current president and then Nixon?” Vossoughian asked.
“Well, the fundamental difference here is that Richard Nixon at the end of the day, a former naval officer in World War II, was a patriot who resigned when he realized that he in fact had committed crimes, including, by the way, tax crimes,” he explained. “Donald Trump is a lawless man. He is the third generation head of a white-collar crime family.”
“And when it comes to our Constitution, he has this belief, as he said just this week, that as president he is empowered to do anything, which is not at all what our Constitution says,” he explained. “Donald is a dictator-in-waiting and this case is a good example of his belief that he should simply rule, not administer, but rule the country forever.”
Watch Rob Reiner smack down Democrat refusing to back impeachment: ‘What more do you need?’
Hollywood legend Rob Reiner had no patience for a Democratic member of Congress opposed to impeachment during a joint-appearance on MSNBC on Friday.
"Hardball" host Chris Matthews interviewed Reiner and Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (D-NJ).
Why are you opposed to action like Rob Reiner is calling for right now, to get this train rolling and have a vote eventually on impeachment?" Matthews asked.
"Unless we find something new or different that we didn’t see before, it seems that this just keeps continuing," he replied.
"It keeps dragging on and on and on. And here is my issue. Here is what I believe, and I’m talking politics now and maybe a little bit government as well," he explained. "We have lots of big issues. I had somebody email me today and said a record number of individuals passed over this last week from drug overdoses. And she says, you know, it’s more important that we start really dealing with that issue rather than keep letting this just overwhelm everything. Or infrastructure. Or how about health care. How about the cost of prescription drugs. How about the way our veterans are treated in veterans’ homes. How are we really going to be able to shore up Medicare and are we going to be able to take care of Social Security? And I can go on and on and on."
Democrats have no choice — they need an impeachment inquiry in order to win in 2020: MSNBC analyst
Capitol Hill Democrats need to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a progressive radio host explained on MSNBC on Friday.
"We’re going start with an escalation in the obstruction investigation into President Trump. House Judiciary Chairman Nadler saying 'an impeachment investigation is underway,' Nadler citing impeachment as his legal argument in a petition filed today to get secret Mueller grand jury material," MSNBC Yasmin Vossoughian reported.
"Right now, 96 Democrats are calling for an impeachment inquiry, seven have come out in support after Mueller’s testimony including the highest-ranking Democrat so far congresswoman Catherine Clark, the sixth ranking House Democrat based her decision on 'unprecedented stonewalling and obstruction,'" she noted.