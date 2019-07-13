Trump is ignoring his own advice to end ‘terrible gridlock’ in Washington, DC as he takes another day off to golf

President Donald Trump went golfing once again on Saturday, the 194th day spent at golf courses during his 904 days in office.

But it was the makeup of his foursome that is drawing attention.

In 2012, as a private businessman, Trump thought he had a solution to end partisan gridlock in Washington, DC.

“Obama should play golf with Republicans and opponents rather than his small group of friends. That way maybe the terrible gridlock would end,” Trump tweeted.

But Trump did not spend his day golfing with Democrats, instead he hit the links with three Republicans.

White House “says Trump played golf today with Senators Lindsey Graham (SC), Rand Paul (KY), and David Perdue (GA),” Washington Post reporter David Nakamura tweeted Saturday.

It is estimated that Trump’s frequent golf trips have already cost taxpayers over $105 million and are on pace to cost $340 million if Trump is reelected in 2020.