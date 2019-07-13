Quantcast
Trump is ignoring his own advice to end ‘terrible gridlock’ in Washington, DC as he takes another day off to golf

Published

40 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump went golfing once again on Saturday, the 194th day spent at golf courses during his 904 days in office.

But it was the makeup of his foursome that is drawing attention.

In 2012, as a private businessman, Trump thought he had a solution to end partisan gridlock in Washington, DC.

“Obama should play golf with Republicans and opponents rather than his small group of friends. That way maybe the terrible gridlock would end,” Trump tweeted.

But Trump did not spend his day golfing with Democrats, instead he hit the links with three Republicans.

White House “says Trump played golf today with Senators Lindsey Graham (SC), Rand Paul (KY), and David Perdue (GA),” Washington Post reporter David Nakamura tweeted Saturday.

It is estimated that Trump’s frequent golf trips have already cost taxpayers over $105 million and are on pace to cost $340 million if Trump is reelected in 2020.


‘Heinous act’: Founder of Baton Rouge African-American History Museum found dead in — in a truck of a car

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

Police in Baton Rogue, Louisiana made a grim discover on Friday evening when the founder of the African American history museum was found dead -- in the trunk of a car, The Advocate reported Saturday.

"Baton Rouge police said Saturday morning that the body of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, had been found in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, about three miles away from her home. The cause of death has not been determined," the newspaper reported. "Roberts-Joseph founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African-American History Museum in 2001. The museum, now known as the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum, is part of the New St. Luke Baptist Church campus on South Boulevard, where Roberts-Joseph's brother serves as pastor."

Mueller must bluntly tell Congress whether he thinks Trump committed a crime or crimes: ex-DOJ official

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

Donald Ayer, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General under George H. W. Bush, penned an impassioned call in The Atlantic for former special counsel Robert Mueller to be direct with Congress and the American people in his testimony before the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees later this month.

"For two years, Mueller uttered not a single public word as he pursued his investigation, ignoring ceaseless verbal attacks from the president," wrote Ayer. "His silence was consistent with traditional prosecutorial practice, but highly uncharacteristic of most players in our media culture, including many prosecutors. When he finished, following the playbook laid out in the special-counsel regulations, he turned over his remarkable 448-page report to his nominal supervisor, Attorney General William Barr, on March 22, and sat back silently awaiting next steps."

