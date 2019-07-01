‘Trump is not above the law’: New lawsuit aims to defeat Keystone XL

“We won’t stop fighting Trump’s underhanded attempt to dodge the courts and ram this dirty fossil fuel project down America’s throat.”

As climate scientists on Monday issued a fresh warning about the devastating consequences of continuing to burn and extract fossil fuels, national green groups filed a new federal lawsuit targeting the Trump administration’s efforts to force through the long-delayed Keystone XL crude oil pipeline.

“Though he seems to think otherwise, Donald Trump is not above the law, and we won’t allow him to endanger wildlife, clean water, and the climate to allow a Canadian company to move more tar sands through the United States.”

—Doug Hayes, Sierra Club

The lawsuit (pdf) was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, the same court that haltedconstruction on the dirty energy project last year, ruling that the administration hadn’t adequately considered the consequences of the pipeline when approving it. In response, President Donald Trump revoked the initial permit and issued a new one in March.

“After we won in court, Trump tried to skirt the law,” Jackie Prange, a senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), said in a statement Monday. “But as this new lawsuit shows, no president can, on a whim, unilaterally exempt the government from complying with our nation’s bedrock environmental laws.”

Jared Margolis, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), vowed that opponents of the pipeline “won’t stop fighting Trump’s underhanded attempt to dodge the courts and ram this dirty fossil fuel project down America’s throat.”

