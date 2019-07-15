Trump is ‘one pointy white hat shy of a Klan rally’: GOP strategist Rick Wilson ripped Trump as a ‘flagrant racist’ on MSNBC

Republican strategy ripped President Donald Trump for being a “flagrant racist” during a Monday night appearance on MSNBC.

Lawrence O’Donnell interviewed Wilson about Trump’s latest nativist attacks on young women of color in Congress.

“Rick Wilson, is this a campaign strategy? Is this Donald Trump and his campaign advisers thinking, well, our only hope is going for the voters we already have and energizing them and getting them to come and squeak out that electoral formula once again?” O’Donnell asked.

“Absolutely, Lawrence. As everyone else stated on the show, it’s been obvious for a long time from the long arc of his dad to redling to the Central Park Five to birtherism to this stuff today, this guy, he’s racist adjacent in of the best day of his life,” Wilson is explained.

“This is full on racist and you can’t avoid it, you can’t pretend it doesn’t exist,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson is the author of the 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies.

He noted the choice right-leaning voters will face in 2020.

“They have to seriously go in and say to themselves, ‘I know this guy is one pointy white hat short of a clan rally and I know this guy is an outright, overt, flagrant racist and that is the end of the day. That’s decision folks have to make in the voting booth come November of next year and one that has a lot of consequences that are not only for Trump, but the Republican Party,” Wilson explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: