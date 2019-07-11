Trump is questioning whether Secretary Alex Acosta did well enough in his press conference: CNN
President Donald Trump hasn’t said a word about Labor Secretary Alex Acosta since the press conference about Jeffrey Epstein.
Acosta has been under scrutiny for a “sweetheart” plea deal that allowed Epstein to spend just a few hours a day in prison for 13 months.
Acosta’s only goal was to show the president that he was strong enough to fight back against his accusers. While Acosta didn’t apologize or admit to doing anything wrong, Trump wasn’t pleased with the press conference.
“Now we are being told that while initially, he was pretty favorable with how [Acosta] performed and how he defended himself, he has since become skeptical and is now quizzing people about whether they think his answers were sufficient to essentially make this controversy go away,” said CNN’s Katlin Collins.
The president isn’t necessarily concerned about the plea deal itself but how the story is playing in the media and if it would follow his administration.
“Now that is raising some concerns,” Collins continued. “Since [then] he’s been quizzing people about how Alex Acosta did, about how long Alex Acosta could potentially last in this administration.”
Watch the report below:
CNN
Trump is questioning whether Secretary Alex Acosta did good enough in his press conference: CNN
President Donald Trump hasn't said a word about Labor Secretary Alex Acosta since the press conference about Jeffrey Epstein.
Acosta has been under scrutiny for a "sweetheart" plea deal that allowed Epstein to spend just a few hours a day in prison for 13 months.
Acosta's only goal was to show the president that he was strong enough to fight back against his accusers. While Acosta didn't apologize or admit to doing anything wrong, Trump wasn't pleased with the press conference.
"Now we are being told that while initially, he was pretty favorable with how [Acosta] performed and how he defended himself, he has since become skeptical and is now quizzing people about whether they think his answers were sufficient to essentially make this controversy go away," said CNN's Katlin Collins.
CNN
Journalist confronts GOP candidate live on CNN for refusing to let her shadow him without a male chaperone
Mississippi state Rep. Robert Foster, who is running for the GOP nomination for governor, caused controversy this week by refusing to allow a female reporter to shadow his campaign without a male colleague present.
On CNN Thursday morning, the reporter, Larrison Campbell, confronted Foster about it.
"I think it’s important for everybody, you know, to understand the dynamics here," said Foster. "I’ve done several interviews over the last four years and I have no problem doing interviews with any reporter but this was a different request. It was to be a ride along as she stated and I have a very small campaign staff at this point in my campaign ... I didn’t want to end up in a situation where we were alone for an extended period of time within that 15 to 16-hour day. So out of precaution I wanted to have her bring someone with her, a male colleague. And the other thing I think is important to point out is this is my truck, and in my truck we go by my rules. And that’s my rule."
Breaking Banner
Alex Acosta dragged over the coals by reporter behind Epstein exposé for trying to ‘re-write the public record’
The Miami Herald journalist who dug up enough information on accused child-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that he was indicted in New York had little good to say about Labor Secretary Alex Acosta's self-serving press conference on Wednesday where he attempted to defend his part in Epstein's sweetheart plea bargain when Acosta was a U.S. Attorney.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Julie K. Brown sat and watched clips of Acosta and quickly dismissed some of his claims with some facts from the case.
Addressing Acosta's contention that victims were afraid to come forward, Brown called the former U.S. Attorney out.