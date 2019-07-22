Trump lashes out at media for not pretending he has built a wall on the southern border

President Donald Trump lashed out at the media on Monday, complaining about a lack of coverage of the wall he claims he’s building.

“When we rip down and totally replace a badly broken and dilapidated barrier on the southern border, something which cannot do the job, the fake news media gives us zero credit for building a new wall,” Trump said.

“We have replaced many miles of old barrier with powerful new walls,” Trump argued.

He did not mention the fact he had promised that Mexico would pay for the wall. Mexico is not footing the bill for Trump’s project.

