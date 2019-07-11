Quantcast
Trump lashes out at Paul Ryan for not funding the border wall he said Mexico would pay for

30 mins ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) in response to criticism from the fellow Republican.

“Paul Ryan, the failed V.P. candidate & former Speaker of the House, whose record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President), ultimately became a long-running lame-duck failure, leaving his party in the lurch both as a fundraiser and leader,” Trump argued.

“When Mitt chose Paul I told people that’s the end of that presidential run,” he continued.

Trump was especially mad about not receiving funding for his border wall during his first two years when Congress and the White House were under Republican control.

“He promised me the Wall and failed,” Trump argued, about the project he repeatedly promised would be paid for by Mexico and not American taxpayers.

“Couldn’t get him out of Congress fast enough!” Trump added.


‘Epstein was running a blackmail scheme under the cover of a hedge fund’: NY magazine reports on Wall St speculation

2 mins ago

July 11, 2019

Convicted sex offend Jeffrey Epstein claims to be a billionaire hedge fund manager. But he real business may have been blackmail -- which could end up implicating many of his powerful friends.

"Given this puzzling set of data points, the hedge-fund managers we spoke to leaned toward the theory that Epstein was running a blackmail scheme under the cover of a hedge fund," New York Magazine reported Thursday.

The magazine spoke with multiple Wall Street insiders for the story, including Douglas Kass of Seabreeze Partners Management.

Major protest against Trump and Pelosi in San Francisco: ‘Hey hey — ho ho — racist ICE has got to go’

59 mins ago

July 11, 2019

Efforts to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) escalated on Thursday with a protest against Trump in San Francisco -- that also protested local Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi for not standing up to the administration.

"Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in San Francisco Friday asking the most powerful politician in the Bay Area, and one of the most powerful leaders in U.S. government Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to use every lever she can to put a stop to ICE raids and cut off funding for controversial detention centers," NBC Bay Area reported Thursday.

