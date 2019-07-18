Trump ‘leads a domestic hate movement’ — and the world is watching in shock: WaPo columnist

President Donald Trump’s racism is shocking the entire globe, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent wrote in a Thursday column.

“One of the most chilling things about President Trump’s hate-rally in North Carolina — which devolved into chants of “send her back,” directed at a nonwhite immigrant member of Congress — was the profusion of tweets about it from abroad,” Sargent reported.

“As the president of the United States leads a domestic hate movement, the world is watching,” he explained.

Sargent offered examples of his point.

It’s surreal and shocking to be in the UK and, for days, one of the top stories on the BBC and elsewhere is just how much of a vile racist my country has for a president. — Robert Mann (@RTMannJr) July 18, 2019

It’s really striking how many people in Sydney have asked me about 45’s latest bigotry spree. Driver at the airport asked me “Why did he attack the Squad?" As bad as he looks domestically this is a reminder that the entire world is an audience for this abject racist stupidity. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) July 17, 2019

“The world will be watching this spectacle for at least the next 16 months: New reporting is now confirming that Trump views his racist and white-nationalist provocations as key to his reelection effort,” Sargent worried.

“When Trump repeated that the ‘hate-filled extremists’ should ‘leave,’ the cheering grew deafening. It’s important to reiterate here that Trump is talking about duly elected members of Congress and singling out those who are members of racial, ethnic and religious minorities as targets of his call to ‘leave.’ In other words, they are not members in good standing of the American nation. These are well-worn white-nationalist tropes, a contemporary iteration of this country’s long history of illiberal racial nationalism,” he explained. “These are what the crowd cheered.”

“We know what Trump is doing here. The reporting has established a pattern, in which Trump’s racist provocations are employed deliberately to foment racism, rage and/or hate among his supporters. Trump’s belief that his base would cheer was partly what drove his attacks on African American athletes and his refusal to condemn white-supremacist violence,” Sargent explained. “History and the world are watching.”

Read the full column.