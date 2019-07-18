Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ‘leads a domestic hate movement’ — and the world is watching in shock: WaPo columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s racism is shocking the entire globe, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent wrote in a Thursday column.

“One of the most chilling things about President Trump’s hate-rally in North Carolina — which devolved into chants of “send her back,” directed at a nonwhite immigrant member of Congress — was the profusion of tweets about it from abroad,” Sargent reported.

“As the president of the United States leads a domestic hate movement, the world is watching,” he explained.

Sargent offered examples of his point.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The world will be watching this spectacle for at least the next 16 months: New reporting is now confirming that Trump views his racist and white-nationalist provocations as key to his reelection effort,” Sargent worried.

“When Trump repeated that the ‘hate-filled extremists’ should ‘leave,’ the cheering grew deafening. It’s important to reiterate here that Trump is talking about duly elected members of Congress and singling out those who are members of racial, ethnic and religious minorities as targets of his call to ‘leave.’ In other words, they are not members in good standing of the American nation. These are well-worn white-nationalist tropes, a contemporary iteration of this country’s long history of illiberal racial nationalism,” he explained. “These are what the crowd cheered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know what Trump is doing here. The reporting has established a pattern, in which Trump’s racist provocations are employed deliberately to foment racism, rage and/or hate among his supporters. Trump’s belief that his base would cheer was partly what drove his attacks on African American athletes and his refusal to condemn white-supremacist violence,” Sargent explained. “History and the world are watching.”

Read the full column.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].

Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hope Hicks to be investigated by House after new documents reveal she may have lied to Congress: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

The House Judiciary Committee is investigating President Donald Trump's former White House communications director after new documents cast doubt on whether she told the truth while testifying before Congress.

"Hicks told the committee last month that she was not aware of the hush payment to Stormy Daniels when it was arranged. Today’s docs put her in phone calls with [Michael] Cohen and Trump during the period the payment was arranged, but don’t explicitly say those calls were about the payment," Wall Street Journal White House correspondent Rebecca Ballhaus reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump might ‘already be in prison’ if not for the DOJ policy: national security lawyer

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

On Thursday, newly unsealed documents showed that FBI agents believed President Donald Trump was personally involved in the illegal scheme to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair she had with him ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Furthermore, the Office of Legal Counsel memo prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president reportedly "factored into" the end of the probe.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump picks Antonin Scalia’s son to replace disgraced former Labor Secretary: report

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

On Thursday, NPR reported that President Donald Trump is naming Eugene Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, to take over as Secretary of Labor.

Scalia, who served on the court from 1986 to his death in 2016, was known as one of the staunchest conservatives on the bench. His seat was deliberately kept vacant by Republicans for over a year to deny President Barack Obama the ability to make an appointment to it.

The Department of Labor was until this month run by former federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta, who resigned in disgrace amid renewed questions about his role in brokering a potentially illegal sweetheart plea agreement with hedge fund manager and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image