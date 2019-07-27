Trump lied about Baltimore — here are the facts about the city’s homelessness, rats and crime using actual numbers

President Donald Trump attacked Baltimore, Maryland Sunday morning because the congressman who represents the district held a hearing about the conditions in Trump’s migrant camps.

The president alleged the city was rat-infested, overrun with homelessness and a dangerous place to live. The numbers, however, don’t support Trump’s attacks.

Here’s how Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) responded:

Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

The realities of Baltimore are vastly different than the stereotype. Baltimore may have a homeless problem, but it’s Trump’s home city that ranks first in the nation for homelessness and his adopted city of Washington, DC also appears among the top cities for homelessness. In fact, Baltimore doesn’t even appear in the top ten worst cities.

New York also ranks among the top three for rat problems, as does Trump’s current home, Washington, DC. Baltimore appears at ninth-worst. New Your City is so notorious for its rat problem, some of the critters have become internet stars for dragging a massive piece of pizza down the stairs of the subway.

Baltimore does have a crime problem, but it’s not in the top four. That honor belongs to four cities in states that voted for Trump in the 2016 election. St. Louis, Missouri, Detroit, Michigan, Memphis, Tennessee and Milwaukee, Wisconsin appear higher than Baltimore, Maryland when it comes to crime problems per-capita.

Facts have never been the president’s strong suit, so it isn’t shocking he tweeted an attack on a Democratic city in a Democratic district in a Democratic state. It’s easier for Trump to blame Democrats than to look internally at how to fix problems in the president’s country.