Trump loses again in court as judges blasts the White House for thinking they are above the law

President Donald Trump’s administration lost again in court on Wednesday.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump promised voters he would build a concrete wall across the entire southern border that would be paid for by voters. Of course, Mexico had no interest in funding such a project and has repeatedly said their position will not change.

So Trump attempted to take money from the Pentagon to pay for his wall.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the plan.

NOW: 9th Circuit panel rules against Trump on border-wall funding /// "We conclude, first, that defendants are not likely to succeed on the merits of

https://t.co/GfayRfpjFE

The majority also blasted the administration for thinking they are above the law.