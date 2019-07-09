Trump loses ‘major’ First Amendment case – again: The president is not ‘a private person’
President Donald Trump just lost a “major” First Amendment case – again. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals just upheld a lower court ruling that found President Donald Trump – or any president – cannot block users on social media platforms.
The “First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise‐open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees,” the judges wrote, as The Hill reports.
The judges say they “conclude that once the President has chosen a platform and opened up its interactive space to millions of users and participants, he may not selectively exclude those whose views he disagrees with.”
The Trump administration claimed that because the president is using his personal Twitter account he can block anyone he wants.
“The fact that any Twitter user can block another account does not mean that the President somehow becomes a private person when he does so,” the ruling says.
Fox News host: Trump’s comments about Jeffrey Epstein ‘are horrifying’
Fox News host Melissa Francis on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump for his remarks about financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump told New York Magazine in 2002 that he had known Epstein for 15 years.
"Terrific guy,” he told the magazine. "He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life."
BOOM: DOJ finds dossier author Christopher Steele ‘credible’ after 16-hour interview while Trump was in London
The author of a controversial dossier about Donald Trump and Russia has reportedly been found credible by the Department of Justice.
Politico reported on Tuesday that Christopher Steele had been grilled for 16 hours while the president visited London recently.
Steele was hired by Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research on Trump during the 2016 election. His work was first funded by a conservative activist before later being turned over to the Democratic National Committee and the FBI.
Jeffrey Epstein may have sealed his own doom by accepting one shady Florida deal: former prosecutor
Jeffrey Epstein may have sealed his own doom by accepting a sweetheart plea agreement more than a decade ago, according to one former federal prosecutor.
The wealthy financier probably believed he had escaped the worst consequences from allegedly trafficking and raping underage girls when he signed a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida -- but he likely didn't anticipate that deal to be re-examined, according to a column by former prosecutor Renato Mariotti in the New York Times.