Trump lost on 2020 Census — but it was still a win for his ‘white nationalist agenda’: MSNBC analyst
On Thursday, President Donald Trump finally admitted defeat on adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.
Trump had vowed to continue fighting on the issue, even after he lost the case at the Supreme Court.
But in a Rose Garden address on Thursday, Trump backed down.
A retreat for Trump who has dropped his quest to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census.
For analysis, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviewed Fordham professor Dr. Christina Greer.
“So we know that this president has a white nationalist agenda and that’s part of the citizenship question that he wants so badly,” Greer explained.
“We have to also remember that so many families are mixed-status households,” she continued.
“Why would you be motivated to fill out the census even if you’re documented and you’re living with a brother, a child, a parent who is not? Why would you invite this type of government into your home?” she wondered.
“And so I do think we’ll have an undercount anyway and I think the president wants that for his very partisan reasons, but I fundamentally agree with you, it will come back and bite the heels of certain members of the Republican Party because keep in mind, many of them are losing out anyway,” she explained.
“I think that the damage is already done, because how can you even convince marginalized communities who are citizens or descendants of citizens to want to invite this particular government administration into their homes to answer anything as basic as how many people live here,” she concluded.
Fight breaks out with right-wing conspiracy theorists ‘getting in the faces of media’ after Trump presser
Things got heated in the White House Rose Garden when right-wing conspiracy theorists faced off against actual journalists.
PBS NewsHour reporter Courtney Norris was one of the members of the press poll reporting on President Donald Trump's recent decision to cave in on the census. But things got heated after the president left.
Prior to the press conference, however, Trump spoke to a crowd of right-wing conspiracy theorists welcomed to the White House to talk about his 2020 campaign. Trump told the group that if they wanted to join him in the Rose Garden that they would be welcomed.
Bill Bar blames Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for reason Trump lost on 2020 Census
In a Rose Garden press conference Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that he is giving up his battle for a citizenship question on the U.S. Census. The executive order he will sign says that the other agencies can work using other data to guestimate the number of undocumented people in the country. It's the same tactic that has been used since 1950 and what Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested in January 2018.
Trump's speech was an overtly political one, where he attacked Democrats for being unpatriotic, saying, in passing, that in Minnesota they're not allowing the Pledge of Allegiance. He began with a sarcastic comment before claiming that Democrats are somehow trying to erase citizenship entirely.
Trump uses slur to praise right wing social media extremists for unbelievable’ posts at White House ‘Summit’
President Donald Trump's "social media summit" was open to the press for only part of the time but some images, video, and stories managed to get out, and it seems like the summit was more remedial than advanced.
Trump praised attendees – reportedly mostly right wing extremists, Trump supporters, conspiracy theorists, and bigots – for the "unbelievable" "crap" they post.