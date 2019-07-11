Trump lost on 2020 Census — but it was still a win for his ‘white nationalist agenda’: MSNBC analyst

On Thursday, President Donald Trump finally admitted defeat on adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

Trump had vowed to continue fighting on the issue, even after he lost the case at the Supreme Court.

But in a Rose Garden address on Thursday, Trump backed down.

A retreat for Trump who has dropped his quest to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 11, 2019

For analysis, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviewed Fordham professor Dr. Christina Greer.

“So we know that this president has a white nationalist agenda and that’s part of the citizenship question that he wants so badly,” Greer explained.

“We have to also remember that so many families are mixed-status households,” she continued.

“Why would you be motivated to fill out the census even if you’re documented and you’re living with a brother, a child, a parent who is not? Why would you invite this type of government into your home?” she wondered.

“And so I do think we’ll have an undercount anyway and I think the president wants that for his very partisan reasons, but I fundamentally agree with you, it will come back and bite the heels of certain members of the Republican Party because keep in mind, many of them are losing out anyway,” she explained.

“I think that the damage is already done, because how can you even convince marginalized communities who are citizens or descendants of citizens to want to invite this particular government administration into their homes to answer anything as basic as how many people live here,” she concluded.

