Trump makes up a new word and lauds his Pentagon chief for serving in ‘infantroopen’
President Donald Trump stumbled into a new word on Thursday during a Pentagon speech honoring Mark Esper, who earlier in the week was confirmed as his secretary of defense.
In going over Esper’s career, the president made note of the fact that Esper had been awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge for his service in the 101st Airborne Division during the first Iraq War.
However, when the president spoke, he called it the “Combat Infantroopen Badge.”
Elsewhere in his speech, the president also erroneously described members of Congress as “lawmarkers.”
Watch both videos below.
…. goodness gracious, what did Trump just try to say here? "Infantroopen"? pic.twitter.com/clEVzthhgn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2019
"lawmarkers" — Trump is having some trouble today pic.twitter.com/1DbImKL4RO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2019
