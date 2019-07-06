Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein arrested for sex trafficking dozens of minors: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

A notorious friend of President Donald Trump has reportedly been arrested.

“Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005, and will appear in court in New York on Monday, according to three law enforcement sources,” The Daily Beast reported Saturday. “The arrest comes about 12 years after the 66-year-old financier essentially got a slap on the wrist for allegedly molesting dozens of underage girls in Florida.”

“The new charges allege that Epstein sexually exploited dozens of underage girls in a now-familiar scheme: paying them cash for “massages” and then molesting or sexually abusing them in his Upper East Side mansion or his palatial residence in Palm Beach. Several employees and associates allegedly recruited the girls for Epstein’s abuse, and some victims eventually became recruiters themselves, according to law enforcement. The girls were as young as 14, and Epstein knew they were underage, according to police,” The Beast reported.

Epstein is a longtime friend of Trump’s.

Prominent Donald Trump defender Alan Dershowitz has also been implicated in the scandal but has denied the accusations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s Labor Secretary, Alexander Acosta, has been accused for violating federal law when he negotiated a plea deal for Epstein without notifying the victims.

“In an era where #MeToo has toppled powerful men, Epstein’s name was largely absent from the national conversation, until the Miami Herald published a three-part series on how his wealth, power and influence shielded him from federal prosecution,” The Beast noted. “Meanwhile, the financier has flitted among his homes in Palm Beach, New York City, and the Virgin Islands, as well as his secluded Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico, transporting young women on his private jet to facilitate the sexual abuse that’s gone unchecked by authorities, his alleged victims say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein arrested for sex trafficking dozens of minors: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

A notorious friend of President Donald Trump has reportedly been arrested.

"Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005, and will appear in court in New York on Monday, according to three law enforcement sources," The Daily Beast reported Saturday. "The arrest comes about 12 years after the 66-year-old financier essentially got a slap on the wrist for allegedly molesting dozens of underage girls in Florida."

"The new charges allege that Epstein sexually exploited dozens of underage girls in a now-familiar scheme: paying them cash for "massages" and then molesting or sexually abusing them in his Upper East Side mansion or his palatial residence in Palm Beach. Several employees and associates allegedly recruited the girls for Epstein's abuse, and some victims eventually became recruiters themselves, according to law enforcement. The girls were as young as 14, and Epstein knew they were underage, according to police," The Beast reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Speaker Pelosi admits Trump told her he’s happy she’s not allowing impeachment

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued to refuse calls to impeach President Donald Trump, who she admitted is glad for her political stance.

Pelosi made the admission during a recent interview with Maureen Dowd published Saturday by The New York Times.

“Oh, he’d rather not be impeached,’’ Pelosi said. “But he sees a silver lining. And he wants to then say, ‘The Democrats impeached me but the Senate’ — he won’t say Republicans — ‘exonerated me.’ The thing is that, he every day practically self-impeaches by obstructing justice and ignoring the subpoenas.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Speaker Pelosi rips progressives in ‘The Squad’ for not having ‘any following’ in Congress

Published

58 mins ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ridiculed four young female progressives who stood up to her on the recent border wall vote.

Pelosi was interviewed by Maureen Dowd for a story published Saturday by The New York Times.

"Some House liberals have been furious with the speaker since she capitulated to Republicans and Democratic moderates and agreed to pass a bill to send more funding to the border, giving up demands for stronger protections for the migrant children ensnared in the nightmare of shelters there," Dowd reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]