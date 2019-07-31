Trump parrots Lou Dobbs in flip-flopping attack on his own Fed chairman

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump quoted Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs’ attack on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for cutting interest rates — ironically, something that he has spent the past several months demanding that Powell should do:

Experts stated that the Fed should not have tightened, and then waited too long to undo their mistake. James Bullard of St. Louis Fed said they waited too long to correct the mistake that they made last December. “Mistake, Powell cut rate and then he started talking.” @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

Trump has been at odds with Powell ever since he appointed him to the role in 2018, accusing him of trying to stifle the economy.