Trump parrots Lou Dobbs in flip-flopping attack on his own Fed chairman

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump quoted Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs’ attack on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for cutting interest rates — ironically, something that he has spent the past several months demanding that Powell should do:

Trump has been at odds with Powell ever since he appointed him to the role in 2018, accusing him of trying to stifle the economy.


2020 Election

Tim Ryan says Medicare for All will lose Democrats ’48 states’ — but he’s co-sponsoring almost the same bill

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

On Tuesday night's Democratic debate, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) got into a testy exchange with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the viability of "Medicare for All," the plan to cover all Americans' medical expenses on a single-payer insurance system administered as a public program, often envisioned to be free at the point of use. He warned that Democrats will 'lose 48 states' if they adopt this proposal as their centerpiece.

Listening to Ryan, you would never guess that — as The Daily Beast points out — he is in fact the co-sponsor of a Medicare for All bill in Congress.

Trump-appointed Fed chair just completely undercut the GOP’s claims about the economy

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

While announcing the first interest rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis — which President Donald Trump has been furiously calling for — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell systematically undercut the Republican Party's claims about its policies' effects on the economy.

The most central justification for the cut, as CNBC's John Harwood noted, is actually antithetical to the claims the GOP made in support of its 2017 tax cut. The benefits of that legislation largely went to corporations and wealthy people, and it was supposed to drive up business investment in the United States.

2020 Election

This was the worst question of last night’s CNN Democratic debate

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

CNN's first debate of the 2020 Democratic primaries was mismanaged disaster from start to finish, with a bizarrely long introduction, unhelpfully aggressive questions, excessive interruptions, multiple tedious arguments, and a perplexing tendency to keep asking John Delaney his opinion on everything, despite his pathetic poll numbers.

But in a night of bad questions and inept moderating, one question that seemed to fly under the radar actually struck me as likely the worst question of the night.

