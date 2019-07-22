Trump praises China response to Hong Kong protests
US President Donald Trump on Monday praised Beijing’s handling of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, a day after suspected triad gangsters attacked demonstrators in a bloody escalation.
Hong Kong has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history by weeks of marches, which drew millions, and sporadic violent confrontations between police and pockets of hardcore protesters.
The demonstrations have evolved into a call for democratic reforms, universal suffrage and a halt to sliding freedoms which China had promised to respect in the semi-autonomous territory after its handover from Britain in 1997.
“I know that’s a very important situation for President Xi” Jinping of China, Trump said during a White House meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.
When a reporter suggested that the Hong Kong and Chinese governments were ignoring violence against the protesters, Trump replied that “I think it’s been relatively nonviolent.”
Hospital authorities said 45 people were wounded in the attack late Sunday which led to the arrest of six men, some of whom police alleged had triad gangster backgrounds.
“China could stop them if they wanted”, Trump said of the protests.
“I’m not involved in it very much but I think President Xi of China has acted responsibly, very responsibly,” said Trump, who last year began a trade war with China that has led to tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in mutual trade, a dispute still unsettled.
After Sunday’s violence critics accused Hong Kong police of responding too slowly.
“They’ve been out there protesting for a long time. I’ve never seen protests like it where you have that many people. It looks like two million people,” Trump said.
“Those are big protests… I hope that President Xi will do the right thing, but it has been going on a long time, there’s no question.”
Hardcore protesters have stormed Hong Kong’s legislature, and on Sunday some demonstrators targeted with eggs and graffiti China’s representative office in the financial hub, which China’s foreign ministry called “absolutely intolerable.”
DOJ censors Mueller ahead of highly-anticipated congressional testimony
Claims 'Presidential Privilege'
President Donald Trump's Dept. of Justice is censoring former Special Counsel Robert Mueller ahead of his highly-anticipated congressional testimony Wednesday.
According to Politico the Trump DOJ is claiming anything outside of what is already published in the special counsel's 448-page report falls under "presidential privilege" and cannot be used during his testimony.
Breaking Banner
Conservatives are furious over Trump’s budget deal with Democrats — president brags about ‘real compromise’
House conservatives are livid after President Donald Trump struck a budget deal with Democrats.
"You should veto this bill because it is fiscally irresponsible," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Trump. "It blows well beyond what was intended with the 2011 [Budget Control Act] caps. Furthermore, it continues spending hundreds of billions more than what we take in a year and does not put our nation on a path towards a balanced budget."
The effort is being driven by first-term Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).
"As the greatest nation in the history of the world, the least we can do is cut a deal that does not sabotage the fiscal future of our nation while endangering millions of American and migrants because of our porous border," the lawmakers wrote. "We can do better."
Breaking Banner
Male Fox News personality rewarded by the network after being caught sending lewd texts to female colleague
Less than, two weeks after the Huffington Post published shocking text messages a Fox News contributor reportedly sent to his female Fox Nation co-host, the network rewarded the male employee.
“Tyrus, a Fox News contributor and a host on the network’s digital channel, Fox Nation, sent lewd and inappropriate text messages to his now-former Fox Nation co-host, Britt McHenry, according to four sources familiar with the texts’ contents,” the Huffington Post reported.