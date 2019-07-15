Trump ‘pulled the ultimate BBQ Becky’: Joy Reid destroys the racist push to get critics to ‘self-deport’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid declared that Donald Trump “pulled the ultimate BBQ Becky” with his racist attack on young women of color in Congress.

In 2008, a woman became known as “BBQ Becky” after calling the police on a black family having a barbecue in an Oakland park. The 911 dispatcher who received the call wondered about BBQ Becky’s mental health the ordeal was so surreal.

“Well, for the last three years there’s been this agonized national debate, is Donald Trump a racist? Does he realize that the thing he just said is exciting racists and white nationalists? Does the thing he said this time finally prove he’s a racist?” Reid wondered.

“After decades of clear evidence of racism, Trump clearly knows exactly what he’s saying and to whom, and as president, he has consistently backed up his racist talk with policy,” Reid reported. “He’s putting real racist policy on the table, designed to excite racially anxious white Americans and to terrify people who aren’t white. So, yes, Donald Trump is really racist, fini.”

“This weekend Trump added to the ledger targeting four black and brown Democratic congresswomen, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Presley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), to punish them for criticizing his hideous immigration policies, including locking Central American men, women and children in crowded cages where they are told to drink water from the toilet,” she reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump pulled the ultimate ‘BBQ Becky’ telling them they don’t belong here,” she concluded.

“Now, to be clear, this was the man who called America a loser and trashed everything about this country while he was running for president. Everything. But now if you don’t like Donald Trump’s version of America, self-deport,” she concluded.

Watch: