Trump ‘pulled the ultimate BBQ Becky’: Joy Reid destroys the racist push to get critics to ‘self-deport’
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid declared that Donald Trump “pulled the ultimate BBQ Becky” with his racist attack on young women of color in Congress.
In 2008, a woman became known as “BBQ Becky” after calling the police on a black family having a barbecue in an Oakland park. The 911 dispatcher who received the call wondered about BBQ Becky’s mental health the ordeal was so surreal.
“Well, for the last three years there’s been this agonized national debate, is Donald Trump a racist? Does he realize that the thing he just said is exciting racists and white nationalists? Does the thing he said this time finally prove he’s a racist?” Reid wondered.
“After decades of clear evidence of racism, Trump clearly knows exactly what he’s saying and to whom, and as president, he has consistently backed up his racist talk with policy,” Reid reported. “He’s putting real racist policy on the table, designed to excite racially anxious white Americans and to terrify people who aren’t white. So, yes, Donald Trump is really racist, fini.”
“This weekend Trump added to the ledger targeting four black and brown Democratic congresswomen, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Presley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), to punish them for criticizing his hideous immigration policies, including locking Central American men, women and children in crowded cages where they are told to drink water from the toilet,” she reported.
“Trump pulled the ultimate ‘BBQ Becky’ telling them they don’t belong here,” she concluded.
“Now, to be clear, this was the man who called America a loser and trashed everything about this country while he was running for president. Everything. But now if you don’t like Donald Trump’s version of America, self-deport,” she concluded.
Watch:
CNN
Gold Star father blasts Trump for failure to govern while refusing to ‘defend and protect’ America
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Gold Star father Khizr Khan eviscerated President Donald Trump for his latest racist attack on congresswomen of color.
"To Donald Trump I say, sir, have you no sense of decency with this racism and division for political purposes?" Khan told anchor Anderson Cooper. "Donald Trump has nothing to offer. Therefore, he is going to create division and hate for political expedience. I am saddened but not surprised because, as you explained, he is a demagogue and will continue to use hate and division for his political expediency purpose."
"This is a man without any shame," agreed Cooper. "He doesn't have a health care policy. He doesn't have — he's not able to make progress on immigration in any sort of policy that actually solves the problem long term. And so he does these things and it is largely in times to distract, but it's not just distracting people, it's distracting people in the worst possible, bigoted, divisive way. It's distracting us by turning us against each other and viewing each other as other."
‘White nationalists with never love you’: Hispanic Trump supporter goes down in flames during CNN debate
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid declared that Donald Trump "pulled the ultimate BBQ Becky" with his racist attack on young women of color in Congress.
In 2008, a woman became known as "BBQ Becky" after calling the police on a black family having a barbecue in an Oakland park. The 911 dispatcher who received the call wondered about BBQ Becky's mental health the ordeal was so surreal.
Trump is a racist — but he is also ‘deeply mentally ill’: Trump biographer
On Monday's edition of MSNBC's "Hardball," anchor Chris Matthews discussed President Donald Trump's racist outbursts against congresswomen of color with Pulitzer Prize-winning tax journalist and Trump biographer David Cay Johnston.
Johnston agreed that Trump has been deeply racist throughout his career — but added that another major problem is Trump's cognitive faculties are severely impaired.
"Is he the kind of guy, in a back room with other right-wing business guys, who would make slurs about people of color?" said Johnston. "Is he that kind of guy?"
"That's not Donald's style. Donald's actions are what matter here," said Johnston. "He once removed a black blackjack dealer because he thought it would curry favor with his biggest gambler, [alleged mobster] Bob Libutti. He's found to have discriminated in his casino business against blacks, Asians, women, Puerto Ricans. He has a long history of actions. We should be paying attention to his actions, and they're flat-out racist."