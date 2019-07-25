Trump responds to Mueller testimony by going on Fox News and crying ‘treason’
On Thursday, President Donald Trump took an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, in which he once again blasted former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of his potential ties to Russia and his alleged attempts to obstruct justice as “treason.”
“This should never happen to another president of the United States again,” thundered Trump. “This is an absolute catastrophe for our country. This was a fake witch hunt, and it should never be allowed to happen to another president again. This was treason, this was high crimes, this was everything as bad a definition as you want to come up with, this should never be allowed to happen to our country again.”
He added that he “had the absolute right” to fire Mueller under Article II, but decided not to.
Watch below:
