Trump says his racist attacks were 'not at all' racist as Pelosi preps resolution condemning him

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday said his racist attacks on four Democratic lawmakers were “not at all” racist, even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced a congressional resolution to condemn him for his “disgusting” smears.

While taking questions from reporters, the president was asked if he believed his attacks on Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — whom Trump told to “go back” to their countries despite the fact that all four are American citizens — were racist.

“Not at all,” the president replied.

Trump was then asked if he believed the four Democratic lawmakers were not American and he replied, “If someone doesn’t want to be in our country they should leave.”

Trump’s insistence that his racist attacks were not racist will likely not convince the Democratic House of Representatives, however.

Politico’s Heather Caygle is reporting that Pelosi will soon introduce a resolution condemning Trump over his racist remarks.

“Please join us in supporting a forthcoming resolution sponsored by Congressman Tom Malinowski, who was born abroad, and Congressman Jamie Raskin, along with other Democratic Members,” said Pelosi. “Let me be clear, our Caucus will continue to forcefully respond to these disgusting attacks.”


July 15, 2019

