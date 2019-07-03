Trump says ‘sad time’ after controversial census change abandoned
President Donald Trump said Tuesday it was a “very sad time” after the US government gave up a controversial attempt to put a question about citizenship on next year’s census.
The decision, announced earlier in the day, handed a victory to those who argued the new item would lead to discrimination against minority residents.
It followed a Supreme Court ruling that the case for adding the citizenship question was not convincing.
The president wrote on Twitter: “A very sad time for America when the Supreme Court of the United States won’t allow a question of ‘Is this person a Citizen of the United States?’ to be asked on the #2020 Census!”
Trump added he had asked the departments of commerce and justice to “do whatever is necessary to bring this most vital of questions, and this very important case, to a successful conclusion.”
Trump’s initial reaction to the ruling had been to call for a delay in the imminent printing of the 2020 census forms, holding up the census in order to allow time for a new appeal.
That bid has now been dropped, ending any chance of changing the format of the massive, once-every-decade survey.
“We’re glad the #2020Census will begin printing without a citizenship question,” said New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who led a group of states challenging the administration on the issue.
Just this Monday, Trump had been defiant, telling reporters he wanted the census to find out who was a citizen “as opposed to an illegal.”
“It is a big difference to me between being a citizen of the United States and being an illegal,” he said.
Opponents argued that the question — which has not been included since 1950 — would drive many immigrants to avoid answering out of fear of being caught up in Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.
This would render them invisible, skewing the population count and resulting in fewer government resources for the areas they live in, while distorting the lines of congressional districts, which are based on numbers of residents.
This was the intention all along, said Joe Biden, the frontrunner in the contest to become the Democratic opponent to Trump in 2020 presidential election.
“Make no mistake, the Trump Administration added a citizenship question to the Census to deliberately cut out the voices of immigrants and communities of color. It’s wrong and goes against our core values as a nation,” the former vice president tweeted.
The Census Bureau’s experts said that 1.6 to 6.5 million immigrants, notably Hispanics, would avoid the census or lie to census takers if faced with the citizenship question.
Civil rights groups have been warning Facebook about hate speech in secret groups for years
Facebook says its standards apply just as much in private groups as public posts, prohibiting most slurs and threats based on national origin, sex, race and immigration status.
But dozens of hateful posts in a secret Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents raise questions about how well if at all the company is policing disturbing postings and comments made outside of public view.
NRA’s implosion is making Trump’s re-election campaign ‘nervous’
The National Rifle Association has been roiled by controversy lately, leading top officials -- like NRA executive Chris Cox -- to resign. Former President Oliver North is being sued by the organization for "conduct harmful to the NRA" and New York State is re-examining the group's tax exempt status.
Recently, NRA TV shut down, after top officials were accused of mishandling funds.
The group also faced controversy over its association with Russian spy Maria Butina. The Parkland student activists have targeted politicians who support the NRA.
The NRA's meltdown has President Donald Trump's re-election team worried, Politico reports. For years, Republicans have paid political fealty at the NRA convention. The NRA, in turn, has promoted right-wing politicians -- primarily Donald Trump in the past election cycle -- in Rust Belt states.
CNN
Trump looks at military equipment like ‘a kid with a new LEGO set’: New York Times reporter
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman explained to host Alisyn Camerota how desperately President Donald Trump wants the military parade to happen.
"Do we have any reporting on how much this will cost the taxpayers?" asked Camerota.
"No," said Haberman. "We've gotten some indications, the $2.5 million the Washington Post reported, and I've confirmed this, in diverting park service fees to pay for this. But the reality is we don't know how much this is going to cost in terms of tickets and street closures."
"There have been other people who have used the military, other presidents who have used the military," said Haberman. "But none who have done it — and it's important to note when President Trump isn't the first to do something. But it is the way he's going about it, which is that he is a president who simultaneously praises authoritarians, done all kinds of things to try to maintain good relations with people who use military might in a way that democracy is not due. I think it becomes a problem for him, you are correct. He has been fantasizing about this for a very long time. Even prior to that Bastille Day event, he wanted to do something for his inaugurations. So this is a dream come true."