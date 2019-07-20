Trump supporter blames Democrats for being targeted by the president: ‘Why is that racist?’

CNN interviewed a supporter of President Donald Trump in Eau Claire, Wisconsin who refused to acknowledge the racism in the president’s “Go Back” attacks on four women of color in Congress.

The network interviewed Kerri Krumenauer of Wiersgalla Plumbing & Heating Company about Trump’s attacks.

“How is it racist?” she asked.

“If you don’t like this country, get out,” she demanded. “Leave!”

She then showed how misinformed she was about the incident.

“He didn’t use any names — they stood up,” she falsely claimed. In fact, Trump did use names and the targets did not stand up as they were not at his North Carolina campaign rally.

“So that’s all they did, they made themselves look like idiots,” she argued.

During the interview, which occured at her place of employment, Krumenauer was wearing a Trump 2020 shirt and a Trump visor.

“We’re back in charge again,” she added.

Watch: