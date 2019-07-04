Trump supporter in ‘free hugs’ t-shirt goes off on ‘fat ugly white’ woman driving by him

One of President Donald Trump Washington, D.C. supporters attempted to promote his candidate, but he ended up bringing shame upon him and his candidate.

As a woman was driving by the Trump supporter with his large American flag and Trump banner, the woman said something to the man, presumably something negative about Trump. Instead of letting it roll off his back and responding with grace, he unleashed on the woman.

“It’s always fat, ugly, white b*tches that run their mouth to me!” he exclaimed. “Every f*ckin’ time!”

The woman filming him responded, “You’re just a dumb racist.”

He was wearing a t-shirt that said “Free Trump Hugs” on it.

Watch in the video below: