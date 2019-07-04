Trump supporter in ‘free hugs’ t-shirt goes off on ‘fat ugly white’ woman driving by him
One of President Donald Trump Washington, D.C. supporters attempted to promote his candidate, but he ended up bringing shame upon him and his candidate.
As a woman was driving by the Trump supporter with his large American flag and Trump banner, the woman said something to the man, presumably something negative about Trump. Instead of letting it roll off his back and responding with grace, he unleashed on the woman.
“It’s always fat, ugly, white b*tches that run their mouth to me!” he exclaimed. “Every f*ckin’ time!”
The woman filming him responded, “You’re just a dumb racist.”
He was wearing a t-shirt that said “Free Trump Hugs” on it.
Watch in the video below:
— marge (@mags_mclaugh) July 4, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
2020 Election
WATCH: Live coverage of Trump addressing the nation on the 4th of July from his private Mall party
President Donald Trump is expected to address the country late Thursday as part of his Salute To America July Fourth celebration on the Mall in Washington D.C.
The event, which will conclude with fireworks will also feature a concert as well as flyover appearances by the Navy’s Blue Angels, and possibly one of the planes used in the fleet for Air Force One -- the presidential plane.
The president will be speaking from an area secured by his administration where he is holding a ticketed -- and controversial --private Fourth of July event.
Watch below:
CNN
Trump’s kids skipping out on president’s Fourth of July celebration as rain soaks area: CNN
President Donald Trump was insistent that huge crowds and VIPs be on hand for what he hoped would be a massive rally. The Trump family, however, is taking a backseat.
Normally, the first lady would host a large White House event with food and a gathering of government officials and friends. Instead, the Trump administration decided to hold the rally.
"The other adult Trump children we saw so much of, there’s Ivanka Trump, of course in the news last week for her attendance over in Asia. She will not be there," said CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett. "Apparently — neither will Donald Trump, Jr., neither will Eric Trump. The other Trump adult child would be Tiffany Trump. She’s expected to attend."
Breaking Banner
Viewers suspicious after National Mall cams mysteriously turned off just before Trump’s rally scheduled to begin
Viewers were suspicious after the live webcam of the National Mall disappeared on Thursday afternoon as President Donald Trump's Fourth of July rally was scheduled to begin.
According to the website, the camera is run in part by the National Parks Service and the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association (NSSGA). It's unknown if the camera was turned off for security or other reasons, but they have been off for a while.
The internet was quick to devise conspiracy theories about the reasons for it.
Looks kind of empty but it’s only 5:13pm pic.twitter.com/rkUqIywdvo