Trump supporters chant ‘send her back’ as president hurls racially-charged accusations at Rep. Omar
At a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of anti-American sentiments and speech. He said that she belittled 9/11, along with a slew of other accusations that were racially charged.
One-by-one, his rally supporters booed each thing he claimed she did or said. Then the booing turned into a chant: “Send her back! Send her back!”
Omar is an immigrant from Somalia who emigrated along with her parents when she was just 12-years-old. Her family claimed asylum from their war-torn country.
Trump said on Twitter that he believed she, along with three other Congresswomen of color, should be sent back to the countries they’re from. Trump’s campaign and Republicans proceeded to spend the days that followed claiming that Trump simply wanted them to leave the U.S. if they didn’t like it.
