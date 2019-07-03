Trump tells people being held in cages to suck it up

President Donald Trump told migrants in cages to suck it up if they’re unhappy at being held in disgusting conditions.

“If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage of those at the border showed a disturbing situation where people were not allowed access to water and told to drink out of toilets. Some are being denied medical care. There are few toilets and some say they haven’t had a shower in weeks.

He went on to say that Mexico is doing a better job than Democrats at helping stop immigration. Democrats developed a bipartisan immigration plan with Republicans, but Trump refused to sign it because it didn’t fully fund his wall.