Trump treated outgoing UK ambassador worse than ‘the most evil dictators on the planet’: Ex-Tea Party lawmaker

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the longtime British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, resigned amid leaked cables showing that he criticized President Donald Trump and  the chaos at the White House.

Former Tea Party Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), a longtime critic of the president’s conduct, tweeted his outrage, noting that the ambassador to one of America’s closest allies was ultimately treated worse by the administration than notorious despots of hostile foreign powers:

Darroch immediately incurred Trump’s fury after the cables were leaked, and on Monday, the president said that the United States would no longer do business with Darroch, who has been the Queen’s envoy to the United States for more than 40 years.

This sharply contrasts with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un or Russian President Vladimir Putin, ruthless autocrats who threaten U.S. security, but who enjoy the president’s affection due to their flattery of his ego.

