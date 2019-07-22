Trump tweets deranged rant about Mueller and the FBI as hearing draws nearer

On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted an angry invective against former special counsel Robert Mueller, who is slated to testify before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees on Wednesday, proclaiming once again — falsely — that the report showed “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”

He followed up this outburst with complaints about a litany of villains frequently promoted by Fox News, including the Hillary Clinton campaign and two former FBI agents who were fired after having a affair and who supposedly were biased against him in text messages (though no evidence has ever shown they improperly influenced Mueller’s investigation):

Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt. Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

….But the questions should be asked, why were all of Clinton’s people given immunity, and why were the text messages of Peter S and his lover, Lisa Page, deleted and destroyed right after they left Mueller, and after we requested them(this is Illegal)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019