Trump: US Fed doesn’t know ‘what they’re doing’
US President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed another attack on the Federal Reserve, accusing it of incompetence for failing to stimulate the economy.
“If we had a Fed that would lower interest rates, we would be like a rocket ship,” he told reporters at the White House.
“But we don’t have a Fed that knows what they’re doing.”
Wall Street stocks were lower on Friday morning, with investors believing strong June jobs data could make the Fed less likely to cut interest rates this month.
The Labor Department announced job creation had zoomed higher in June, with employers adding a much-higher-than-expected 224,000 net new positions for the month.
“Those were really unexpectedly good and our country continues to do really well really, really well so we’re very happy about,” Trump said Friday of the employment numbers.
“We’re going to be breaking records.”
Trump since last year has excoriated the central bank and its chairman, Jerome Powell, in particular, shattering recent political norms according to which presidents refrained from commenting on monetary policy.
Powell has brushed off Trump’s jibes, insisting on the Fed’s political independence.
And, while the Fed has raised rates nine times since 2015 as the economy has expanded, rates remain low by historical standards and policymakers since May have signaled that their next move is likely to be a cut.
Trump has nevertheless not let up in his pressure on the central bank, seeking to nominate political allies to fill vacancies that could give him a voice on the Fed’s board of governors.
Trump: US Fed doesn’t know ‘what they’re doing’
US President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed another attack on the Federal Reserve, accusing it of incompetence for failing to stimulate the economy.
"If we had a Fed that would lower interest rates, we would be like a rocket ship," he told reporters at the White House.
"But we don't have a Fed that knows what they're doing."
Wall Street stocks were lower on Friday morning, with investors believing strong June jobs data could make the Fed less likely to cut interest rates this month.
The Labor Department announced job creation had zoomed higher in June, with employers adding a much-higher-than-expected 224,000 net new positions for the month.
Breaking Banner
‘The greatest threat to mankind is the cowardice of the Democratic Party’: Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson
The generational split among Democrats ruptured on Friday when a spokesperson for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripping leadership for "cowardice" after caving to President Donald Trump on funding for his detention camps.
“Leadership is driven by fear. They seem to be unable to lead,” said Corbin Trent, AOC's spokesperson.
“The greatest threat to mankind is the cowardice of the Democratic Party,” he declared.
His boss explained the generational gap.
“The older members really cling to the idea that things are going to go ‘back to normal'" Ocasio-Cortez said.
Breaking Banner
‘White supremacist’ Republican lawmaker blocks reporter who pranked him into praising fictional military colonel
On Friday, The Young Turks reporter Ken Klippenstein reported that Rep. Steve King (R-IA) blocked his Twitter account after Klippenstein successfully pranked him into praising the fictional colonel from "A Few Good Men," and calling himself a white supremacist.
The trouble began on Thursday night, when Klippenstein replied to Steve King, asking "Sir, can I get a retweet for my uncle Col. Nathan Jessup, he's in the Marines and spending the 4th overseas keeping our nation safe," complete with a picture of Jack Nicholson's character of the same name from "A Few Good Men."
King obliged, retweeting the image and saying, "Col. Jessup and your Marines, God Bless you all. You have our back and millions of us have yours!" God Bless America and all her warriors defending our Liberty!"