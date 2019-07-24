Trump vetoes three congressional attempts to stop him from arming Saudi Arabia’s slaughter of children

According to the Washington Post, President Donald Trump has vetoed a set of three resolutions passed by Congress to block military weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia. The resolutions, which passed with bare majorities, are now almost certainly dead as the House and Senate lack the votes to override the vetoes.

Trump, who has cultivated a close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and who has sold real estate to the Saudi royal family, has long been a defender of the regime, and of the U.S. arms programs that fund it.

Saudi arms deals have come under heavy bipartisan scrutiny, as the Kingdom has been waging a brutal war in Yemen, which has killed tens of thousands of children from famine alone as coalition forces destroy the nation’s food supplies.