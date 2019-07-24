Trump vetoes three congressional attempts to stop him from arming Saudi Arabia’s slaughter of children
According to the Washington Post, President Donald Trump has vetoed a set of three resolutions passed by Congress to block military weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia. The resolutions, which passed with bare majorities, are now almost certainly dead as the House and Senate lack the votes to override the vetoes.
Trump, who has cultivated a close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and who has sold real estate to the Saudi royal family, has long been a defender of the regime, and of the U.S. arms programs that fund it.
Saudi arms deals have come under heavy bipartisan scrutiny, as the Kingdom has been waging a brutal war in Yemen, which has killed tens of thousands of children from famine alone as coalition forces destroy the nation’s food supplies.
‘Nervous much?’: Maddow says 8 minutes after Mueller hearing Trump files court docs to block his taxes from being seen
According to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, just eight minutes after former special counsel Robert Mueller finished his testimony in the House Intelligence Committee, the president's lawyers filed documents to block his taxes from being released in New York.
Maddow explained that among the things Mueller talked about, President Donald Trump being compromised by Russia was one major topic.
"Knowingly accepting foreign assistance in a presidential campaign is a crime according to special counsel Robert Mueller," Maddow explained Wednesday. "It’s a crime in certain circumstances and unpatriotic and wrong and unethical. Coming from a person who said repeatedly he was blocked by policy from bringing an indictment even if he wanted to. Maybe that rings hollow for him to say. That might have been a crime. Maybe it's just interesting. Just dismaying to hear the actions of the president described as unpatriotic and unethical and wrong. Maybe that’s just a bummer. Maybe that’s a terrible thing to hear about your country and its leader. Except, special counsel Mueller made clear today, under questioning, that there was more to it than that."
CNN
CNN’s Chris Cuomo destroys conservative ex-prosecutor for implying Trump is right to attack the press for covering Russia
On Wednesday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo clashed with Robert Ray, the former independent counsel who took over from Ken Starr, over President Donald Trump's reaction to the Russia investigation — a conversation which grew heated when Ray suggested that Trump's attacks on the press were justified.
"Chris, it's human," said Ray.
"Everything is fake unless he likes it," said Cuomo sarcastically.
"Go back to George W. Bush," said Ray. "You don't think he suffered under the reality of the fact that the Democrats were essentially saying that it was a stolen election by the Supreme Court of the United States?"
Breaking Banner
Internet buries Republican chairwoman for claiming Mueller’s testimony was just Democratic sour grapes
Former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on Wednesday yielded substantial revelations, including that Mueller believes President Donald Trump lied on his written answers to his office and that he could be indicted after he leaves the Oval Office.
But for Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the main takeaway from today was that Democrats are just trying to nullify the results of the 2016 election.
Nearly three years after the election and the Democrats STILL can't accept the fact that @realDonaldTrump beat them fair and square.