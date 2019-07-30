Trump voters increasingly think it’s OK to use the N-word
One of the most offensive slurs in modern American language is the n-word. It has a long and ugly history and is offensive to most people.
But as on most issues, many Trump voters have a different point of view
The Washington Post‘s Michael Tesler on Tuesday took a long look at Trump voters and their perception of what is racist. (It’s important to note that only about 5% of Black voters are Trump voters.)
In a post titled, “Republicans don’t think Trump’s tweets are racist. That fits a long American history of denying racism,” the Post notes, “Even under Jim Crow, most whites thought that blacks were treated fairly.”
That likely helps explain the disturbing revelation that “in the past several years, Democrats and Republicans have moved further apart on questions of race.”
Take one other seemingly clear-cut example of racism: the use of the n-word to describe African Americans. Polls show that Democrats and Republicans increasingly disagree on whether the n-word is offensive. Indeed, the percentage of Republicans who consider the word offensive or unacceptable has actually declined in recent years.
The Post reports that just one-third (33%) of Trump voters now consider it racist to use the n-word. By comparison, 86% of Hillary Clinton voters believe it is racist to use the n-word.
Tesler provides graphs that show just over the past three years Republicans find the use of the n-word decreasingly offensive. Democrats, and at a faster rate, increasingly find it offensive.
Further illustrating the difference in how Trump voters view race, less than one in four Trump voters disagreed with this statement:
“I prefer my close relatives marry spouses of their same race.”
63% of Clinton voters disagreed with the statement.
“These gaps help explain why, overall, Trump voters think that discrimination against whites is more pervasive in the U.S. than discrimination against blacks,” the Post adds.
Breaking Banner
New Christian marriage counseling book teaches women to blame themselves for cheating husbands
A new book written by Christian marriage counselor Tina Konkin advises women to blame themselves if they discover that their husbands are cheating on them with someone else.
Patheos reports that Konkin's book, which is titled "How God Used 'the Other Woman': Saving Your Marriage after Infidelity," tells readers how she learned to stop blaming her husband for cheating on her with another woman and instead asked herself what she could have done better to make her husband happier.
‘He’s the one who’s infested’: Internet dies of laughter after bug appears to get stuck in Trump’s hair
President Donald Trump on Tuesday delivered a speech in Jamestown, Virginia, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of democracy in America.
But many viewers pointed out that as Trump started his speech, he appeared to have something stuck in his hair -- which many people believed was a fly or another bug.
Trump's got a fly buzzing around his haystack hair....😂 pic.twitter.com/yEdHjNJhfc
— Kim ☮️ (@Blacklace40) July 30, 2019
‘They call him the Trump of Brazil. I like that’: Trump says working on free trade deal with Brazil
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration is working on a free-trade agreement with Brazil, to cement closer ties between the two the largest economies in the Western Hemisphere.
"We are going to work on a free-trade agreement with Brazil. Brazil is a big trading partner. Other than that, we love the relationship," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday is scheduled to host US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Brasilia.
"I have a great relationship with Brazil. I have a fantastic relationship with your president," Trump said of the Brazilian leader, adding that "They call him the Trump of Brazil. I like that."