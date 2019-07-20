‘Trump wants to start a race war’: Ex-advisor alleges his campaign planned ‘Send her Back’ chants
President Donald Trump is attempting to start a race war in America, a long-time advisor declared on MSNBC on Saturday evening.
Omarosa Manigault Newman was interviewed by Donny Deutsch on “Saturday Night Politics.”
“You said could it happen here? It is happening here,” Newman told Deutsch.
“As a woman of color watching him attack those four women, it made it very clear that Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our democracy,” she said.
“And everyone has been kind of tiptoeing what this actually is. Donald Trump wants to start a race war in this country and it started at that rally — it started with the tweets,” she said.
“At those rallies, these things are choreographed. There are section leaders who help to start the chants — so it was intentional and we know they did it so they would start the chants so he could test it,” she explained.
“That was no accident, it didn’t start spontaneously. He knew what they would be chanting,” she concluded.
“He’s a dictator now,” she added, later in the segment.
Watch:
‘Trump wants to start a race war’: Ex-advisor alleges his campaign planned ‘Send her Back’ chants
President Donald Trump is attempting to start a race war in America, a long-time advisor declared on MSNBC on Saturday evening.
Omarosa Manigault Newman was interviewed by Donny Deutsch on "Saturday Night Politics."
"You said could it happen here? It is happening here," Newman told Deutsch.
"As a woman of color watching him attack those four women, it made it very clear that Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our democracy," she said.
"And everyone has been kind of tiptoeing what this actually is. Donald Trump wants to start a race war in this country and it started at that rally — it started with the tweets," she said.
CNN
CNN went to the heartland — and found voters who love AOC and The Squad: ‘The best thing ever’
CNN's Van Jones traveled this week to speak with a panel of Pennsylvania voters about the 2020 presidential campaign.
Jones also asked the panel about the schism in the Democratic Party between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the members known as The Squad, who are Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).
"You have Democrats fighting each other in the primary. Democrats fighting each other in the House. What do you think about the AOC versus Pelosi dynamic?" Jones asked. "How do you read that? How do you read that?"
CNN
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe has the perfect answer for Trump’s claim America can’t be criticized
As President Donald Trump continued his racist targeting of four women of color in Congress, he attempted to excuse his racism by claiming it was justified as the lawmakers had criticized America.
“I can tell you this, you can’t talk that way about our country. Not when I am the president,” Trump threatened.
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe was asked about her take on patriotism during an interview with CNN's Van Jones that aired Saturday evening.
"I think I’m super patriotic. I do consider myself extremely patriotic," Rapinoe said.
"I think, like, we love in America to talk about, you know, how good we are, and how like we want to save the world, and always intervening in places because they’re not doing it right. Meanwhile, at home, we’re not even doing that oftentimes for our own people," she explained.