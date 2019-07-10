Trump warns Iran sanctions will ‘soon be increased substantially’
President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that sanctions against Iran would soon be “increased substantially” after Tehran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.
“Iran has long been secretly ‘enriching,’ in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration,” Trump said on Twitter.
“Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!”
Former secretary of state Kerry spearheaded the diplomacy that led to the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The deal promised sanctions relief, economic benefits and an end to international isolation in return for stringent curbs on the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.
But Tehran says it has lost patience with perceived inaction by European countries more than a year after Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement, reimposing stinging sanctions.
Tehran announced on Monday it had surpassed 4.5 percent uranium enrichment — above the 3.67 percent limit under the accord — though still far below the 90 percent necessary for military purposes.
President Hassan Rouhani said in May that Iran would roll back its commitments under the deal in stages every 60 days in an effort to force the other parties to deliver on their side of the bargain.
As tensions rose, the United States dispatched a naval carrier, bombers and extra troops to the region to counter perceived threats from Iran.
Trump said last month he had called off a retaliatory military strike against Iran at the last minute after the Islamic republic shot down a US drone that it said had crossed into its airspace, a claim denied by Washington.
‘We welcome their hatred’: Sanders unveils anti-endorsement list of billionaire CEOs and Wall Street bankers
"I am proud to announce the modern-day oligarchs who oppose our movement."
Asking the American public to judge his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign by both its supporters and its powerful enemies, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday unveiled an "anti-endorsement" list consisting of prominent billionaires, Wall Street bankers, and corporate CEOs who have attacked his candidacy and policies.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace calls BS on Acosta’s claim Epstein case was so long ago: ‘This was not 1910’
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta passed off his "sweetheart" deal for accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein as being part of a different time before today's era where victims were treated better. Both MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance noted that 2008 was not that long ago.
"This was not 1910," Wallace said at the top of her show Wednesday.
Vance concurred that sex trafficking and pedophilia have always been significant crimes, whether it was a decade ago or today.
"Federal prosecutors obligation to protect child victims wasn't any different in 2007 and 2008 than it is today," she said. "I'm sorry if Acosta felt like the case would have been difficult to prosecute. I know his office. It's a fine office. They take on hard cases and get convictions every day."
CNN legal analyst finds some major problems with Acosta’s explanation for Epstein sweetheart deal
On Wednesday, labor secretary Alex Acosta held a press conference to defend his handling of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual assaults of under-aged girls.
Acosta had negotiated an agreement under which Epstein served 13 month on state charges.
As he defended the deal, Acosta cited his concerns that Epstein wouldn't face any consequences if they "rolled the dice" by going to trial on federal charges.
Afterwards, a CNN expert panel demolished his line of thinking.
Legal analyst Paul Callan noted that Acosta didn't even try to get Epstein a more stringent penalty.
"This was a press conference that demonstrated colossal prosecutorial irresponsibility," Callan said. "He's talking about rolling the dice. He didn't even pick up the dice," Callen added.