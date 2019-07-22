Quantcast
'Trump will be glued to the screen with an IV drip and a catheter' when Mueller testifies: GOP strategist

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump will be glued to his television during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress, Republican strategist Rick Wilson predicted on Monday.

On Wednesday, Mueller is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee in the morning and then the House Intelligence Committee in the afternoon.

“This is also a moment where the preeminence of television in our political lives is going to come to the fore,” Wilson said. “And Donald Trump knows this.”

“That little nervous moment this morning, where ‘I might watch a little’ — no, Donald Trump will be glued to the screen with an IV drip and a catheter,” Wilson predicted.

“He will not move during this testimony. This guy will not budge. He will watch every millisecond of it. He’s expecting his show Republican allies to do the show trialing thing and creaming and the hair-tearing and the rending of garments because they need to keep the Fox audience distracted,” he explained.

“Fox isn’t covering the hearings,” he noted.

“Really?” Wallace asked.

“Which should tell you how scared they are about what could happen. It’s going to be a very interesting and consequential moment, they apparently are not taking them live. Everybody else is taking them live,” he noted. “Live TV, wall-to-wall, things break loose. Things happen. Robert Mueller has things in his pocket.”

Fox News has been running a promotional ad since Friday promising live Mueller coverage, but without saying to what extent they will air the testimony versus the spin of the network’s personalities.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
House conservatives are livid after President Donald Trump struck a budget deal with Democrats.

"You should veto this bill because it is fiscally irresponsible," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Trump. "It blows well beyond what was intended with the 2011 [Budget Control Act] caps. Furthermore, it continues spending hundreds of billions more than what we take in a year and does not put our nation on a path towards a balanced budget."

The effort is being driven by first-term Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

"As the greatest nation in the history of the world, the least we can do is cut a deal that does not sabotage the fiscal future of our nation while endangering millions of American and migrants because of our porous border," the lawmakers wrote. "We can do better."

Less than, two weeks after the Huffington Post published shocking text messages a Fox News contributor reportedly sent to his female Fox Nation co-host, the network rewarded the male employee.

“Tyrus, a Fox News contributor and a host on the network’s digital channel, Fox Nation, sent lewd and inappropriate text messages to his now-former Fox Nation co-host, Britt McHenry, according to four sources familiar with the texts’ contents,” the Huffington Post reported.

