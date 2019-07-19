Trump ‘will get worse’ because he does not fear Democrats impeaching him: Chairwoman Maxine Waters
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) predicted on Friday that President Donald Trump “will get worse” because of the lack of impeachment proceedings.
Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, was interviewed on MSNBC by Chris Hayes.
“I want to switch gears on the last question here, just to talk about what’s happened over the last several days with the president’s attacks on your colleagues, the chants of ‘Send her Back,’ which the president sort of very, very tepidly and meekly sort of disavowed yesterday, but then essentially reavowed today when given an opportunity to talk about it, he sort of reembraced his supporters who were chanting that,” Hayes noted.
“Well, you know, some people were shocked that the president could be so outwardly racist,” Waters replied. “So, you know, the fact of the matter is we’re trying to do everything that we can do to say that he really does not represent most of the people of this country in what he is doing and the way that he is attacking these women and the racism he is putting forward.”
“However, I, you, and others know that he has gotten worse. From the time that we first started to realize that he was identifying himself as an unworthy person, not worthy of the presidency, he has consistently gotten worse,” she argued.
“Because guess what? He basically came to the conclusion that we were not going to impeach him,” she continued.
“So he keeps going and he’ll get worse,” Waters predicted. “He is divisive and he is dangerous.”
“So all I can say is, and I hate to keep saying it, ‘I told you so.’ I started a long time ago — he clearly identified himself,” she noted.
“He should have been impeached. He has not been impeached. He is out of hand. He is going to keep going. This is his campaign that you see unfolding right now,” Waters added.
Watch:
Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
Breaking Banner
Maddow revolted by child sex trafficking charges against Trump pal George Nader: ‘None of this is normal’
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow connected the dots between the President Donald Trump's administration and George Nader, who served time for child pornography prior to Trump's 2016 campaign and has subsequently been arrested on child sex trafficking charges.
"In what is an astonishingly scandal-ridden presidency, populated by an astonishingly strange cast of characters, he remains one of the most unsettling figures in all of Trump world. Again, to be clear, to disambiguate here, we are not talking about Jeffrey Epstein, seen here with the president, who is also now in custody awaiting child sex trafficking charges," Maddow explained. "No, this is a whole different guy who you can see in this picture with the president who is now in federal custody awaiting a different set of sex trafficking charges as well as serious child porn charges and not for the first time."
Trump ‘will get worse’ because he does not fear Democrats impeaching him: Chairwoman Maxine Waters
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) predicted on Friday that President Donald Trump "will get worse" because of the lack of impeachment proceedings.
Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, was interviewed on MSNBC by Chris Hayes.
"I want to switch gears on the last question here, just to talk about what’s happened over the last several days with the president’s attacks on your colleagues, the chants of 'Send her Back,' which the president sort of very, very tepidly and meekly sort of disavowed yesterday, but then essentially reavowed today when given an opportunity to talk about it, he sort of reembraced his supporters who were chanting that," Hayes noted.
Breaking Banner
Fox News hires former Trump spokesman as Senior Vice President: report
The revolving door between the White House and Fox News was spinning on Friday as a former spokesman for President Donald Trump was hired by Fox News.
"A bit of news: Raj Shah, the former spokesman in the White House, is joining Fox as a senior Vice President," Washington Post White House correspondent Josh Dawsey reported on Friday.
https://twitter.com/jdawsey1/status/1152374273522241537
After Hope Hicks left her job as White House communications director, she was hired to lead corporate communications for New Fox, the parent company of Fox News.