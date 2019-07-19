Trump ‘will get worse’ because he does not fear Democrats impeaching him: Chairwoman Maxine Waters

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) predicted on Friday that President Donald Trump “will get worse” because of the lack of impeachment proceedings.

Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, was interviewed on MSNBC by Chris Hayes.

“I want to switch gears on the last question here, just to talk about what’s happened over the last several days with the president’s attacks on your colleagues, the chants of ‘Send her Back,’ which the president sort of very, very tepidly and meekly sort of disavowed yesterday, but then essentially reavowed today when given an opportunity to talk about it, he sort of reembraced his supporters who were chanting that,” Hayes noted.

“Well, you know, some people were shocked that the president could be so outwardly racist,” Waters replied. “So, you know, the fact of the matter is we’re trying to do everything that we can do to say that he really does not represent most of the people of this country in what he is doing and the way that he is attacking these women and the racism he is putting forward.”

“However, I, you, and others know that he has gotten worse. From the time that we first started to realize that he was identifying himself as an unworthy person, not worthy of the presidency, he has consistently gotten worse,” she argued.

“Because guess what? He basically came to the conclusion that we were not going to impeach him,” she continued.

“So he keeps going and he’ll get worse,” Waters predicted. “He is divisive and he is dangerous.”

“So all I can say is, and I hate to keep saying it, ‘I told you so.’ I started a long time ago — he clearly identified himself,” she noted.

“He should have been impeached. He has not been impeached. He is out of hand. He is going to keep going. This is his campaign that you see unfolding right now,” Waters added.

