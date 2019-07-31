Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s attack on CNN’s Don Lemon quickly backfires after everyone points out it makes him look even more racist

Published

2 hours ago

on

Don Lemon and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked CNN host Don Lemon for discussing the president’s racist comments during a Tuesday night Democratic debate — but Trump’s latest tirade only served to make him look more racist.

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world,'” Trump wrote. “Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair, or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath!”

Trump has regularly questioned black public figures’ intelligence, such as when he said that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) had a “low IQ.”

Many of Trump’s followers point out that his habit of calling black people stupid did not help him convince anyone that he is not racist — check out some of the reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: confidentialti[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Osama bin Laden’s son — and potential al Qaeda heir — believed dead: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Daughter of segregationist George Wallace: ‘Never seen anything’ like Trump — not even my father

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Peggy Wallace Kennedy, the daughter of segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace, now says that President Donald Trump's overt racism is even worse than what her father used to do when he ran for president in 1968 and 1972.

AL.com reports that Wallace recently gave a talk to a group of teachers at the Birmingham Public Library in which she expounded upon similarities between her father's campaign and the campaign run by Trump.

Even though Wallace was a staunch supporter of segregation in the South, by 1968 he had shifted gears to talk more about issues such as forced busing and states' rights that were not as overtly racist. Nonetheless, Wallace's angry campaign speeches attracted a fervent and ferocious following much like Trump's campaign rallies.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Divisive messages about Democrats and race blasted by social media accounts during debate

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Last night, Democrats battled in the second debate of the primary cycle. A few standout moments included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) retorting "I wrote the damn bill!" when Tim Ryan challenged Sanders on Medicare for All.

That line dominated social media, according to a social media analytic company called Storyful. But in addition to the organic shares of the viral moment, there was a worrisome artificial social media phenomenon in response to the debate.

Storyful notes that the social media hashtag #DemDebateSoWhite was promoted by accounts that appear to be bots, Fox News reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image