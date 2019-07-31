Trump’s attack on CNN’s Don Lemon quickly backfires after everyone points out it makes him look even more racist

President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked CNN host Don Lemon for discussing the president’s racist comments during a Tuesday night Democratic debate — but Trump’s latest tirade only served to make him look more racist.

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world,'” Trump wrote. “Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair, or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath!”

Trump has regularly questioned black public figures’ intelligence, such as when he said that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) had a “low IQ.”

Many of Trump’s followers point out that his habit of calling black people stupid did not help him convince anyone that he is not racist — check out some of the reactions below.

Wow, you racist dimwit, what an incredibly dumb (stupid) collection of words (tweet), you moron (dumbass). — The Opinion Machine (@CyborgSenator) July 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Wow…going after an another African American does not seem too smart. But racists will be racists. — Ann (@alf27900) July 31, 2019

youre a racist — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 31, 2019

Oh look, the “least racist” RACIST-IN-CHIEF has found yet another black person to reprehensibly attack. You are a shameless despicable RACIST. #Trump @donlemon #DonLemon — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You make David Duke look tolerant. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 31, 2019

Definition of a racist: person who shows or feels discrimination or prejudice against people of other races, or who believes that a particular race is superior to another. Does “send her back” in context of your perceived cultural “superiority” classify as racism? — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 31, 2019