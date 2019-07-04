Trump’s big July Fourth rally delayed as thunderstorms bear down on Washington

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July rally was officially delayed, according to CNN on Thursday afternoon.

According to the network, the thunderstorms bearing down on Washington, D.C. was the culprit.

The weather was already anticipated, so it is unclear if Trump simply didn’t care or didn’t have another option for his big rally.

The aerial flyovers from aircraft was scheduled for the early evening, and that may be delayed or halted entirely if the storms persist.

According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, the weather is expected to clear, but until it does, the event is delayed.

There is a decent crowd of people on the mall. While the event is not as large as his inauguration crowd, it is consistent with a smaller Trump rally.

Weather looking good, clearing rapidly and temperatures going down fast. See you in 45 minutes, 6:30 to 7:00 P.M. at Lincoln Memorial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

