Trump’s bizarre claim of being a Kashmir ‘mediator’ is quickly denied by India: ‘No such request has been made’

India’s official government spokesperson contradicted President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he would “meditate” the conflict in the Kashmir region.

At a press conference with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Trump said that India Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to be a mediator between the two countries.

Donald Trump on #Kashmir Says he met PM Modi two weeks ago and PM Modi wanted him to mediate on Kashmir as well – that’s a bit of a surprise since India has traditionally rejected any third party meditation. pic.twitter.com/dJwJgB8SMK — Mohsin Mughal (@MughalMohsin) July 22, 2019

However, a White House briefing statement released on Monday does not mention the Kashmir issue.

Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson for India’s Ministry of Affair, confirmed on Twitter that “no such offer has been made.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India's consistent position…1/2 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) July 22, 2019

…that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally.2/2 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) July 22, 2019