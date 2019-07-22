Quantcast
Trump’s bizarre claim of being a Kashmir ‘mediator’ is quickly denied by India: ‘No such request has been made’

Published

3 mins ago

on

India’s official government spokesperson contradicted President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he would “meditate” the conflict in the Kashmir region.

At a press conference with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Trump said that India Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to be a mediator between the two countries.

However, a White House briefing statement released on Monday does not mention the Kashmir issue.

Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson for India’s Ministry of Affair, confirmed on Twitter that “no such offer has been made.”

