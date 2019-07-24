Trump’s campaign had ‘unprecedented levels of corruption’ even without Russia conspiracy: CNN guest
CNN guest Garrett Graff on Wednesday argued that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign uncovered a shocking amount of criminal activity and unethical behavior, even though it did not criminally charge any members of the campaign with conspiring with the Russian government.
During a panel discussion on the Mueller report, Graff laid out the sheer scope of sleazy actions taken by members of the president’s 2016 campaign that resulted in the indictment and conviction of campaign officials including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, and foreign policy advisers Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos.
“The criminality that we have already seen out of the Trump campaign in 2016, you know, that alone should be one of the biggest political scandals in American political history,” Graff said. “You had a campaign manager who was indicted as an agent of a foreign power. you ha a deputy campaign manager, you had the nation security adviser as a separate agent of a separate foreign power!”
Summing up what the Mueller report revealed, Graff concluded by calling it “unprecedented levels of political corruption.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
Republican accidentally reveals why impeachment is necessary in his attempt to attack Mueller
During former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) tried to ambush Mueller into admitting that he shouldn't have been investigating President Donald Trump in the first place — but accidentally highlighted a key reason why Congress needs to open impeachment proceedings against him.
"Okay, now volume two, page one," said Sensenbrenner. "Your report boldly states, 'We determine not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment.' Is that correct?"
"I tried to find that citation, congressman," replied Mueller.
CNN
Carl Bernstein reveals what Mueller brings to his Congressional hearing that Trump can’t stop
Appearing on CNN, famed former-Washington Post reporter Carl Berstein-- who with Bob Woodward broke the Watergate story that eventually brought down President Richard Nixon -- said that former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Wednesday morning could finally push Democratic leaders to initiate impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Bernstein said that putting Mueller on TV will get Trump's attention about what he may face and that Mueller brings something to the table that Trump can't top.
"This is very much about the power of television," Bernstein explained. "It's a moment we haven't seen the power to be exercised in a long time. I suppose Donald Trump in his supposed nervousness understands this is about the power of television and a witness who conceivably could move the needle of the 10 percent, 15 percent of the American people who are undecided on these matters."