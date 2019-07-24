Trump’s campaign had ‘unprecedented levels of corruption’ even without Russia conspiracy: CNN guest

CNN guest Garrett Graff on Wednesday argued that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign uncovered a shocking amount of criminal activity and unethical behavior, even though it did not criminally charge any members of the campaign with conspiring with the Russian government.

During a panel discussion on the Mueller report, Graff laid out the sheer scope of sleazy actions taken by members of the president’s 2016 campaign that resulted in the indictment and conviction of campaign officials including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, and foreign policy advisers Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos.

“The criminality that we have already seen out of the Trump campaign in 2016, you know, that alone should be one of the biggest political scandals in American political history,” Graff said. “You had a campaign manager who was indicted as an agent of a foreign power. you ha a deputy campaign manager, you had the nation security adviser as a separate agent of a separate foreign power!”

Summing up what the Mueller report revealed, Graff concluded by calling it “unprecedented levels of political corruption.”

