Trump’s census will disenfranchise people — whether or not he can ask about citizenship: NYT reporter
President Donald Trump suffered a humiliating loss when the Supreme Court refused to summarily let him add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. And though he has now overridden the Justice Department’s move to abandon the case, he is unlikely to prevail as the litigation continues in lower court, as census forms are already being printed without the question.
But as New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman explained to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, it may not matter. Trump’s goal in changing the census was not to learn about people’s citizenship status, but to intimidate noncitizens out of responding to the census at all, diluting the representation of their communities — and the chaos he is causing with this legal battle might achieve that anyway.
“It’s not clear exactly what [Trump’s] talking about, but he is determined to find a way ahead,” said Haberman. “I did hear from people inside the administration making the very point that … this is going to serve the same purpose that that question would have,” she continued.
“Right, it’s going to scare people who are undocumented from participating in the census,” said Cooper.
“Correct,” said Haberman. “And there are people around the president who are well aware of that.”
Watch below:
CNN
White House in ‘finger pointing’ mode as Fourth of July headed for disaster: ‘It’s going to be inauguration all over’
Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that President Donald Trump's Fourth of July celebration is already on track to be a failure — and White House officials, terrified of the president's pet project ending in a bust, are already trying to assign blame.
"What are you hearing?" asked Cooper. "Is there concern in the White House about this event?"
"The concern in the White House is not so much about the use of military, or about the fact that the president has been focused on this kind of a display, basically since the Bastille Day celebration two years ago in France that he saw," said Haberman. "It's that there won't be crowds. He wants there to be a huge turnout. He wants this to be, you know, a mega event."
CNN
Trump’s census will disenfranchise people — whether or not he can ask about citizenship: NYT reporter
President Donald Trump suffered a humiliating loss when the Supreme Court refused to summarily let him add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. And though he has now overridden the Justice Department's move to abandon the case, he is unlikely to prevail as the litigation continues in lower court, as census forms are already being printed without the question.
But as New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman explained to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, it may not matter. Trump's goal in changing the census was not to learn about people's citizenship status, but to intimidate noncitizens out of responding to the census at all, diluting the representation of their communities — and the chaos he is causing with this legal battle might achieve that anyway.
CNN
‘Chaos and confusion continues to reign’: Senator blasts Trump for ‘acting like he’s the dictator’ over census lawsuit
Even though he lost at the Supreme Court and has no more time to litigate the matter, President Donald Trump is now forcing the Department of Justice to continue challenging the case over adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) slammed the president for throwing everything into chaos after he has already lost.
"What is your reaction to this complete 180-degree flip by the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce?" asked host Wolf Blitzer.