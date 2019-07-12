Quantcast
Trump’s Department of Labor being led by sweatshop defender after pedophile supporter resigned in disgrace

33 mins ago

After cabinet Secretary Alex Acosta resigned in disgrace on Friday, the Department of Labor will now be led by an acting director who was a former lobbyist for Jack Abramoff, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes reported.

Patrick Pizzella worked for Abramoff before his boss went to jail, working on to defend the “sweatshop” conditions in the Northern Marias Islands.

The change in leadership at the department effectively means that Trump replaced a supporter of pedophilia with a supporter of sweatshops.

The Department of Labor is tasked with stopping sex trafficking and sweatshops.

