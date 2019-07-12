Trump’s Department of Labor being led by sweatshop defender after pedophile supporter resigned in disgrace
After cabinet Secretary Alex Acosta resigned in disgrace on Friday, the Department of Labor will now be led by an acting director who was a former lobbyist for Jack Abramoff, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes reported.
Patrick Pizzella worked for Abramoff before his boss went to jail, working on to defend the “sweatshop” conditions in the Northern Marias Islands.
The change in leadership at the department effectively means that Trump replaced a supporter of pedophilia with a supporter of sweatshops.
The Department of Labor is tasked with stopping sex trafficking and sweatshops.
Watch:
Trump concentration camp visit ‘appears to have blown up in the face of the Vice President’: report
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes reported on "shocking" conditions that Vice President Mike Pence witnessed on a public relations tour of a border detention center on Friday.
VP Mike Pence was subjected to an overwhelming stench of urine during his tour of a camp in McAllen, Texas.
For analysis, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes interviewed Jonathan Ryan, the CEO of civil rights organization RAICES, who said reports from the camps are "consistent and they’re horrific."
Breaking Banner
Democrats cave on timing of Robert Mueller testimony — but he will supposedly eventually answer questions
Special counsel Robert Mueller will eventually testify before Congress, House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) claimed on Friday.
"We have reached an agreement with Special Counsel Mueller to reschedule his public testimony for July 24, at which time Mr. Mueller has agreed to appear for an extended period of time," Nadler posted on Twitter.
Under subject of subpoena, Mueller had been scheduled to testify a week earlier.
"This will allow the American public to gain further insight into the Special Counsel's investigation and the evidence uncovered regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and President Trump's possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power," Nadler claimed.