Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘environment’ speech was a case study in gaslighting

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Despite leaving the Paris Climate Agreement, protecting the coal industry, diverting millions of dollars of national park funds, and calling global warming a hoax — among many other sins against nature — President Donald Trump wanted you to know today that he has made America an environmental leader.

“From day one, my administration has made it a top priority to ensure that America has among the very cleanest air and cleanest water on the planet,” Trump said during his remarks delivered at the White House on Monday, part of a much-touted “environmental” speech. “We want the cleanest air, we want crystal clean water, and that’s what we’re doing and what we’re working on so hard. We are doing a very tough job and not everybody knows it.”

Hence, a common refrain of Trump’s “Twilight Zone”-esque address was that the real story, about how much Trump loves the planet, is not being told. As usual, Trump painted the media as the enemy, while dismissing the scientific consensus that climate change is quickly ravaging our planet. Surely every environmentalist tuning in fumed with anger at Trump’s speech, knowing that the recent increase in greenhouse gas emissions are likely due to Trump’s completed and proposed environmental rollbacks  — an increase that could have irreversible effects, such as thousands of deaths in the United States due to poor air quality, to give but one example.

Trump’s speech today did not symbolize a change of heart on climate change (he actually never even mentioned climate change), but rather a political move to lay the foundation for a talking point for his re-election, which he will use to try and win a new voter base. No, not climate change scientists or environmentalists, but millennials and suburban moms — that is, according to sources who spoke with the New York Times. A senior White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the New York Times there are moderate voters who “just want to know that he’s being responsible” on environmental issues — and that is who today’s speech was designed to reach.

In other words, the Trump administration just made Mother Nature into a political pawn. How appalling.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to one of the sources who spoke under the condition of anonymity, the idea of the speech came from two consultants on his re-election campaign.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise given how Trump ranks on environmental issues in recent polls. In last week’s Washington Post-ABC News poll, Trump received positive rankings only on the economy. His lowest rating was for his handling of climate change: only 29 percent of respondents said they approve, and 62 percent said disapprove. It is a wider gap than on any other issue mentioned in the poll.

It is said that actions speak louder than words, and many environmental groups hope today’s speech won’t persuade the uninformed. At the very least, it didn’t nudge them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Donald Trump is resorting to greenhouse gaslighting the public to try and cover-up the fact that he is the worst president in history for the environment, climate and public health,”  Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune said in a statement about the speech. “Trump’s relentless attacks on our clean air, clean water, climate and public lands threaten the health and safety of millions of Americans and no speech he gives can ever change the reality of his actions.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Automakers balk at Trump plan to roll back emissions standards

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

Weirdly, I love it when the marketplace itself tells the government that its proposed solutions just don’t work.

After all, the Trump administration­—and Republican orthodoxy—aagree on this single point: that the private marketplace always has better solutions than government. That’s the excuse for massive de-regulation and the removal of federal rules aimed at helping the environment, protecting consumers, adjudging fairness of business practices, enforcing worker safety and the like.

So, when the marketplace rises up to tell this administration that its proposals are ineffective, or will actually worsen the situation, you have to appreciate the irony.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s desire for ‘white power’ is behind the Census plot: conservative writer

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

The Trump Administration’s plans to add a citizenship-related question to the 2020 U.S. Census were halted when the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, temporarily blocked such a question from the Census. And the Trump Administration is now hoping that the question will be added if it can convince Roberts that such a question is justified. But conservative Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin stresses in a new column that the issue remains legally problematic for the president.

“President Trump seems to think that by invoking ‘executive order,’ he can make his legal problem disappear,” Rubin declares. “Wrong. The Supreme Court disallowed the question for now and sent it back for the ‘real reason’ for including the question. He cannot shout ‘executive order!’ and cure his legal problem.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s 2020 Census scandal becomes hot issue for Democrat in key US Senate race

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

The decision by the Trump administration to replace all of their lawyers on the 2020 Census case after losing at the Supreme Court has become a political issue in one of the most closely-watched U.S. Senate races in the country.

On Monday, DOJ attorneys Kate Bailey, Marsha Edney, Stephen Ehrlich, Carol Federighi, John Griffiths, Martin Tomlinson, Carlotta Wells, and former DOJ attorney Brett Shumate withdrew from the 2020 Census case and were replaced by DOJ attorneys Christopher Bates, Glenn Girdharry, Colin Kisor, David Morrell, Christopher Reimer and Daniel Schiffer.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image