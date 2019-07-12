Trump’s ‘Gestapo tactics’ of rounding people up in the middle of the night are ‘not law enforcement’: Ex-CIA official

President Donald Trump was slammed on Friday evening for using “Gestapo tactics” to round up people for political purposes, a former top CIA official explained on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” with Brian Williams.

The host interviewed Jeremy Bash, who served as chief of staff for both the CIA and Pentagon about the administration’s stated plan to begin large-scale raids against immigrants.

B”y preannouncing it, the president not only endangered ICE officials, but tried to instill fear and scare to families to think they will be separated from their children or parents or loved,” Bash noted.

“This really has the hallmarks of the old Soviet knock at the doors, the Stalinist tactics, the Gestapo tactics of trying to round people up in the middle of the night,” he explained.

“This is not law enforcement. This is not operational. This is pure politics designed to instill fear and designed to make the president seem like he’s doing something on immigration — when he’s really not doing anything,” Bash concluded.

